US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed; Comey awaited
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
May 8 Structured finance CDO transactions: * Moodys updates its methodology on sf cdos and places six affected US
transactions under review for possible downgrade
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by falling gold mining stocks while energy and banking shares gained and Valeant jumped on news of an asset sale.