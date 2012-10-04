Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to approximately $200
million Baylor University taxable fixed rate bonds, series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to be sold via negotiation on or about the week of Oct.
15, 2012. Proceeds will be used to fund construction of a new football stadium,
an academic building, a research facility and other capital projects as well as
to pay associated costs of issuance.
In addition, Fitch takes the following rating actions:
--$232.1 million Waco Education Finance Corporation fixed rate revenue and
revenue refunding bonds, downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
--$100.145 million Clifton Higher Education Finance Corporation fixed rate
revenue bonds, downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
--$71.8 million Waco Education Finance Corporation variable rate demand revenue
bonds (underlying rating), downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; and
--$50 million taxable commercial paper (CP) program, affirmed at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2012A bonds will be issued on parity with the university's
outstanding bonds. All bonds and the university's CP program are unsecured,
general obligations of the university.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
INCREASED LEVERAGE DRIVES DOWNGRADE: The downgrade to 'A+' from 'AA-' reflects a
material increase in outstanding debt and associated carrying costs which will
pressure the university's recently reduced operating surpluses and financial
cushion.
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY REMAINS: The university's still-positive operations and
existing balance sheet resources continue to provide an adequate level of
financial flexibility, particularly given the university's strong demand profile
and stable enrollment.
STRONG DEMAND SUPPORTS ENROLLMENT GOALS: Baylor's consistently solid student
demand provides a strong basis for the university's enrollment goals, which
focus largely on maintaining the incoming freshman class size at the current
level (fall 2012) and improving student retention.
ACTIVE, LONG-TERM FINANCIAL PLANNING: The university's management team engages
in detailed long-term financial planning including consideration of an internal
amortization schedule for its non-amortizing debt obligations while maintaining
balanced operations.
SUFFICIENT LIQUID RESOURCES: The 'F1+' rating is based on Baylor's ability to
cover the maximum potential liquidity demands presented by its variable rate
debt programs by at least 1.25 times (x) from internal resources.
CREDIT PROFILE
The issuance of additional debt totaling $120 million of tax-exempt bonds
earlier in 2012 has put pressure on Baylor's annual operations, driving interest
costs up by 23.6% from fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2012, albeit from 2.7% of annual
operating expenses in fiscal 2010 to 3.0% in fiscal 2012. Operations have
consequently narrowed to just above break-even in both fiscal 2011 and 2012.
Further, the university's financial cushion vis-a-vis operating expenses and
total outstanding debt has narrowed. While these issuances have resulted in an
overall decline in the university's financial flexibility, Fitch has considered
the university's conservative, long-term financial planning as a significant
mitigating factor to-date.
The issuance of the series 2012A bonds, however, will further limit financial
flexibility over the intermediate term. Operations are expected to continue to
reflect pressures from debt carrying charges until fiscal 2015. Despite
maintaining balanced operations, the slimmer margins will contribute to slower
growth in available funds, which provide an additional level of financial
cushion against annual operating expense and debt-related obligations. While
Fitch continues to view management's careful planning favorably, Fitch believes
that the university's post-issuance risk profile is consistent with an 'A+'.
The university's enrollment and demand trends, which are integral to the
university's ability to generate stable operating revenues, are favorable. Like
many other private colleges and universities, Baylor is a highly
tuition-dependent institution. On average, student-generated revenues provide
70% of the university's total annual operating budget. Headcount enrollment has
grown consistently over time, reaching 15,364 in fall 2012 (a cumulative
increase of 5.7% over the last five enrollment cycles). Similarly, application
volume has shown a very strong 63.6% increase over the past five enrollment
cycles, allowing the university to increase its selectivity.
Baylor was chartered by the Republic of Texas on Feb. 1, 1845 and is the oldest
continuously operating institution of higher learning within the state. It is
the largest Baptist university in the world, and offers undergraduate and
graduate degrees to 15,364 headcount students at its campus in Waco, Texas.
Though the majority of students originate from within the state, student quality
(as measured by average SAT score) well exceeds the state and national averages
(1234 for fall 2012 at Baylor vs. 973 and 1010, respectively).
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012;
--'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria', dated May 25, 2012;
--'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity', dated
June 15, 2012.
