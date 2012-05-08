May 8 - Overview
-- U.S.-based chemical company Reichhold Industries Inc. has completed
the exchange of its outstanding unsecured notes due 2014 for new secured notes
due 2017, following its failure to make the interest payment on the exchanged
notes on Feb. 15, 2012.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Reichhold to 'B-' from
'D'.
-- We are also assigning our 'CCC+' issue rating and '5' recovery rating
to the company's senior secured notes, issued as part of the exchange.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating results
are likely to improve in 2012 and that the company's increased financial
flexibility following the exchange offer will support adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on
Durham, N.C.-based Reichhold Industries Inc. to 'B-' from 'D'. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to
Reichhold's $206.6 million senior secured notes due 2017, with a recovery
rating of '5', indicating our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our reassessment of Reichhold's credit profile following
the completion of the exchange offer. While the exchange did not reduce
leverage, the payment-in-kind (PIK) feature of the newly issued notes
increases the company's financial flexibility and cash flow. However, the
company remains highly leveraged, and we expect reported debt to increase over
the next two years as a result of the PIK interest payments. Nevertheless, we
believe Reichhold's operating performance will improve over the next year, as
key transportation and construction end markets gradually recover and the
company benefits from recent cost cuts.
Reichhold produces unsaturated polyester resins used for composite
applications and resins used for coatings by architectural and industrial
customers. The company has low EBITDA margins, exposure to cyclical
end-markets, and high leverage, somewhat offset by its established market
positions in its resins product lines and some geographic diversity of sales.
We characterize Reichhold's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Reichhold's credit metrics to
improve somewhat, but remain highly leveraged, over the next 12 months.
Underlying our assumptions are gradually improving end markets in
transportation and construction. We believe volumes in North America will
recover more quickly than those in Europe, which should remain soft through
most of 2012. The improvements should lead to about 4%-5% annual revenue
growth for 2012 and 2013. EBITDA margins should also improve, to about 4%-5%,
as the company benefits from cost reductions and improved pricing. Our
forecast assumes that the company will elect not to pay cash interest through
2013.
Following the exchange offering, we expect the company's funds from operations
(FFO) to debt (adjusted for unfunded pension obligations, capitalized
operating leases, and environmental reserves) ratio to improve to about 10%
from almost 0 as of Dec. 31, 2011. Based on our scenario forecasts, we believe
this ratio will remain in the 10% to 12% range over the next 12 to 18 months,
based on expected gradual economic recovery, increased international
investments (particularly in China), and various cost reductions. Although we
expect cash flow to be slightly negative in 2012, this represents an
improvement from more significantly negative levels in recent quarters.
Despite our expectation for EBITDA growth, leverage should remain above 6x
through 2013, as a result of PIK interest adding to debt.
Reichhold's business risk profile reflects the company's limited breadth of
its primary product lines, its subpar operating margins, the vulnerability of
its operating results to raw material cost increases, and pricing pressures in
a fragmented, competitive environment. Although operating margins should
remain low relative to peers, we expect raw material pressures to moderate,
allowing Reichhold to improve its pricing position. We believe the company's
diverse customer base, long-standing customer relationships, global production
footprint, and new products should help sustain its competitive positions. The
company also benefits from geographic diversity of sales, with roughly 60%
generated outside North America.
About 75% of sales and operating income comes from the composites segment,
where product substitution for traditional materials (such as wood, steel, or
aluminum) in various applications is a key long-term demand factor. We expect
international sales to support a modest improvement in overall results because
of the company's focus on faster-growth regions such as Brazil, India, China,
Mexico, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. About 25% of consolidated sales and
operating income comes from the coatings segment, which produces resins for
paints, stains, and other coatings, mostly for North American markets. Despite
our expectation for gradual end-market recovery, demand in both segments is
subject to a high degree of cyclicality.
Liquidity
We characterize Reichhold's liquidity as "adequate," and expect cash sources
to more than cover cash needs over the next two years. As of the close of the
note exchange, we expect the company to have about $30 million in cash and
about $10 million available under its asset-based revolving credit facility.
Our assessment of Reichhold's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company will elect PIK interest for the next two years.
-- We expect cash sources of liquidity to will exceed uses by 1.2x or
more over the next two years.
-- We believe the company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to
fall by 15% without the company breaching its fixed charge covenants.
-- However, we do not believe the company has the capacity to absorb
high-impact, low-probability events without the need for further refinancing.
Debt maturities have improved as a result of the exchange, with the new notes
not maturing until 2017. We expect debt maturities, environmental obligations,
and pension obligations to be manageable.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our upcoming recovery report on
Reichhold, to be published on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the liquidity and cash flow
benefits of the exchange and gradually improving operating results should
support credit metrics in line with the rating over the next two years. We
believe the exchange should allow Reichhold sufficient flexibility to improve
operations and benefit from recovery in its key end-markets.
We could lower the ratings if demand volume softens and raw material input
costs rise significantly. Based on our scenario forecasts, this could lead to
flat or moderately negative revenue growth and EBITDA margins less than 2%,
with Reichhold's FFO to debt ratio dropping below 5%. In this scenario,
liquidity could become strained, with cash sources not likely to cover cash
needs.
We could raise ratings over the next year if favorable trends in operating
performance indicate that Reichhold could maintain an improved financial
profile once it begins paying cash interest on the new notes. If the company's
sales increase about 7% annually, with EBITDA margins of at least 5%, we
believe the company could maintain adequate liquidity and show evidence of
sustainable positive free cash flow generation. If this were to occur, we
could consider an upgrade.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Reichhold Industries Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- D/--
Ratings Assigned
$207.6 mil sr unsec notes due 2017 CCC+
Recovery Rating 5
