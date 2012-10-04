(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 4 - Four years after the default of Lehman Brothers, the world's banking industry is still clouded with uncertainty, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today. The global economic recovery remains precarious, and the eurozone has fallen back into recession. New banking rules and regulations are in the works and investors remain wary of taking on bank-related risks. Banks are still in restructuring mode, with some on government and central bank life support, especially those in Western Europe. It is premature to conclude that there will be a new world order in banking anytime soon. "The main risks to global banking in our view are located in three areas of the world, but their effects are intertwined: resolution of the eurozone crisis, the direction of the U.S. economy and fiscal adjustment, as well as the limited possibility of a hard landing in China," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Louise Lundberg, in the report published today, "Global Banking Faces Economic Risks In The Eurozone, The U.S., And China." Under our base-case scenario, governments and policy makers in the eurozone and the U.S. will manage potential risks and challenges, and growth will slow but not stall in the BRIC countries--Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Complicating the effects of these scenarios and adding to financial system uncertainty is the backdrop of regulatory reform on the global, regional, and country levels. In Europe, funding market conditions are tough, and weaker banking systems remain dependent on unprecedented support provided by the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations and national emergency liquidity assistance programs. We believe the downside for banking risk in Western Europe continues to loom large, reflecting the following interrelated factors: -- Continuing pressures on sovereign creditworthiness. -- A prolonged economic downturn. -- Uncertain funding market conditions. -- Ongoing debate over new regulations. It is now more than five years since the financial crisis began in earnest and many details of the new regulatory regime have yet to be finalized. For example, the capital requirements directive, which implements Basel III in the EU, is not yet agreed; the Basel committee is expected to announce a recalibration of its proposed liquidity and funding measures; the EU's resolution and recovery directive is a work in progress; and the Liikanen group has recently made recommendations regarding potential structural reforms for EU banks. "We see the tightening of regulatory requirements as a supportive factor in our assessment of banking-sector risks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Richard Barnes, author of the report that was also published today, "Buffeted By Recession, The Gap Between Western Europe's Core And Peripheral Banking Systems Widens." However, the transitory period creates challenges for European banks since many of them have restricted access to equity and term funding markets and therefore rely on material balance sheet deleveraging and restructuring to satisfy new regulatory targets. In addition, while the broad direction of new regulations is clear, the lack of clarity over the details means that there is still uncertainty over the shape of banks' future business models. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)