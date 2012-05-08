Overview
-- In April, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its natural gas
price assumptions for 2012, 2013 and 2014.
-- The lower price assumption negatively affected our estimates of cash
flows and profitability for U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Bill
Barrett Corp.
-- We are revising our outlook on Bill Barrett Corp. to negative from
stable. We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
deteriorating credit metrics could exceed our threshold for a downgrade over
the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Denver-based Bill Barrett Corp. (BBG) to negative from stable. We
affirmed the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows our recent reduction of our natural gas price
assumptions through 2014 and BBG's weakened cash flows and profitability.
Natural gas constituted over 90% of BBG's production in 2011 (although about
30% was sold as higher priced natural gas liquids ). Although the
company is focusing on increasing its oil and NGL volumes, the shift to
liquids production takes time and requires substantial capital outlays.
Falling natural gas prices have weakened the company's credit measures during
its transition to higher liquids production.
The ratings on BBG reflect our assessment of the company's "weak" business
risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate BBG's track
record of delivering strong reserves and production growth; some benefit
derived from natural gas liquids (NGLs) in its production stream; adequate
liquidity; and still moderate, though increasing, debt leverage. Our ratings
also reflect our view that natural gas prices will remain weak in the
near-term; the company's limited scale and significant concentration in the
Rocky Mountain regions; and our estimate that the company will be free cash
flow negative over the next two years.
BBG is a midsize E&P company solely focused on the Rocky Mountain region. As
of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 1.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of
total proved reserves, 87% natural gas and 51% proved developed. Full-year
2011 daily production averaged 293 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe),
about 92% of which was natural gas (including NGLs), resulting in a reserve to
production ratio of 12.8 years on a total proved basis and about 6.5 years on
a proved developed basis. However, relative to peers in the 'BB' category,
BBG's reserve base is one of the smallest and most levered to natural gas.
The company, like many others in the E&P industry, is redirecting its capital
toward oil and natural gas liquids development, given the wide discrepancy in
pricing between oil and natural gas. For 2012, the company has allocated
almost 85% of its $800 million to $900 million capital budget toward the
development of oil and natural gas liquids. In 2011, BBG spent about $260
million to acquire oil properties that will help boost its oil volumes as a
percentage of total production to about 13% in 2012 from 8% in 2011.
Nevertheless, the company will remain highly levered to natural gas prices. We
estimate that BBG's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding
stock-based compensation and exploration expense, per mcfe of production was
$2.30 in 2011 (including hedging gains), but will likely drop to $0.50 in
2012.
We view BBG's financial risk profile as aggressive, given our estimate that
the company will outspend FFO in 2012 and 2013. When calculating projected
FFO, Standard & Poor's utilizes our base case set of pricing assumptions. For
Henry Hub natural gas, they are $2 per mmBtu in 2012, $2.75 per mmBtu in 2013
and $3.50 per mmBtu thereafter. For West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil,
they are $85 per barrel in 2012, $80 per barrel in 2013, and $75 per barrel
thereafter. For natural gas liquids, we assume 53% of WTI. As per the
company's consistent hedging strategy, BBG has hedged nearly 70% of expected
2012 natural gas production at $4.62/Mcf and 48% of expected 2013 production
at nearly $3.94/Mcf. We are projecting production growth of 10% to 325
mmcfe/day in 2012 and 5% to 10% growth in 2013, based on an $800 million to
$900 million capital program in each year.
Using these assumptions, we estimate that BBG's capital expenditures will
exceed FFO by roughly $550 million in 2012 and $435 million in 2013. We expect
the company to fund these shortfalls with proceeds from a recent debt issue
and by drawing down its revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, BBG
had about $947 million in total debt, including our standard adjustments for
asset retirement obligations and operating leases, resulting in a debt to
EBITDAX ratio of 1.8x. We forecast leverage could increase to 3.7x by the end
of 2012 and 4x by the end of 2013. Our downgrade threshold for the rating is
4x.
Liquidity
We classify BBG's liquidity as "adequate". Our assessment incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had approximately $57 million of cash
on the balance sheet, and nearly $804 million of availability on its $900
million credit facility maturing in 2016.
-- The senior secured credit facility is governed by covenants of a
maximum debt to EBITDAX of 4x and a minimum current ratio of 1x. We expect the
company to remain in compliance with both covenants in 2012 and 2013.
-- We assume annual capital spending of $850 million to $900 million in
2012, which exceeds our FFO estimate by nearly $550 million. We expect this
gap to be funded by the recent $252 million of net debt issuance (net of debt
paydown) and by drawing down the credit facility.
-- While BBG could reduce capital expenditures to improve credit
measures, we believe that would be difficult because it has allocated nearly
85% of its budget to oil or NGL projects. Therefore, any reduction in capex
would limit the company's projected oil production growth.
-- The company has no near-term debt maturities.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on ,
published on RatingsDirect on March 22, 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit measures will
deteriorate over the next 12 months, due to weak natural gas prices, the
company's limited scale and diversity, and relatively high capital spending
(on oil/NGL projects).
We could lower our rating if credit measures worsen materially relative to our
current expectations, due to the company incurring debt to finance capital
expenditures or acquisitions, or if liquids production does not ramp up as we
expect. We would consider a downgrade if debt to EBITDAX exceeds 4x for a
sustained period, without a clear path to improvement. For this target to be
breached in 2012, EBITDAX would have to fall more than 7% from our current
estimate.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Bill Barrett Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Bill Barrett Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.