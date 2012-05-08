Overview -- In April, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its natural gas price assumptions for 2012, 2013 and 2014. -- The lower price assumption negatively affected our estimates of cash flows and profitability for U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Bill Barrett Corp. -- We are revising our outlook on Bill Barrett Corp. to negative from stable. We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's deteriorating credit metrics could exceed our threshold for a downgrade over the next 12 months. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Denver-based Bill Barrett Corp. (BBG) to negative from stable. We affirmed the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision follows our recent reduction of our natural gas price assumptions through 2014 and BBG's weakened cash flows and profitability. Natural gas constituted over 90% of BBG's production in 2011 (although about 30% was sold as higher priced natural gas liquids ). Although the company is focusing on increasing its oil and NGL volumes, the shift to liquids production takes time and requires substantial capital outlays. Falling natural gas prices have weakened the company's credit measures during its transition to higher liquids production. The ratings on BBG reflect our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate BBG's track record of delivering strong reserves and production growth; some benefit derived from natural gas liquids (NGLs) in its production stream; adequate liquidity; and still moderate, though increasing, debt leverage. Our ratings also reflect our view that natural gas prices will remain weak in the near-term; the company's limited scale and significant concentration in the Rocky Mountain regions; and our estimate that the company will be free cash flow negative over the next two years. BBG is a midsize E&P company solely focused on the Rocky Mountain region. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 1.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of total proved reserves, 87% natural gas and 51% proved developed. Full-year 2011 daily production averaged 293 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe), about 92% of which was natural gas (including NGLs), resulting in a reserve to production ratio of 12.8 years on a total proved basis and about 6.5 years on a proved developed basis. However, relative to peers in the 'BB' category, BBG's reserve base is one of the smallest and most levered to natural gas. The company, like many others in the E&P industry, is redirecting its capital toward oil and natural gas liquids development, given the wide discrepancy in pricing between oil and natural gas. For 2012, the company has allocated almost 85% of its $800 million to $900 million capital budget toward the development of oil and natural gas liquids. In 2011, BBG spent about $260 million to acquire oil properties that will help boost its oil volumes as a percentage of total production to about 13% in 2012 from 8% in 2011. Nevertheless, the company will remain highly levered to natural gas prices. We estimate that BBG's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding stock-based compensation and exploration expense, per mcfe of production was $2.30 in 2011 (including hedging gains), but will likely drop to $0.50 in 2012. We view BBG's financial risk profile as aggressive, given our estimate that the company will outspend FFO in 2012 and 2013. When calculating projected FFO, Standard & Poor's utilizes our base case set of pricing assumptions. For Henry Hub natural gas, they are $2 per mmBtu in 2012, $2.75 per mmBtu in 2013 and $3.50 per mmBtu thereafter. For West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, they are $85 per barrel in 2012, $80 per barrel in 2013, and $75 per barrel thereafter. For natural gas liquids, we assume 53% of WTI. As per the company's consistent hedging strategy, BBG has hedged nearly 70% of expected 2012 natural gas production at $4.62/Mcf and 48% of expected 2013 production at nearly $3.94/Mcf. We are projecting production growth of 10% to 325 mmcfe/day in 2012 and 5% to 10% growth in 2013, based on an $800 million to $900 million capital program in each year. Using these assumptions, we estimate that BBG's capital expenditures will exceed FFO by roughly $550 million in 2012 and $435 million in 2013. We expect the company to fund these shortfalls with proceeds from a recent debt issue and by drawing down its revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, BBG had about $947 million in total debt, including our standard adjustments for asset retirement obligations and operating leases, resulting in a debt to EBITDAX ratio of 1.8x. We forecast leverage could increase to 3.7x by the end of 2012 and 4x by the end of 2013. Our downgrade threshold for the rating is 4x. Liquidity We classify BBG's liquidity as "adequate". Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had approximately $57 million of cash on the balance sheet, and nearly $804 million of availability on its $900 million credit facility maturing in 2016. -- The senior secured credit facility is governed by covenants of a maximum debt to EBITDAX of 4x and a minimum current ratio of 1x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with both covenants in 2012 and 2013. -- We assume annual capital spending of $850 million to $900 million in 2012, which exceeds our FFO estimate by nearly $550 million. We expect this gap to be funded by the recent $252 million of net debt issuance (net of debt paydown) and by drawing down the credit facility. -- While BBG could reduce capital expenditures to improve credit measures, we believe that would be difficult because it has allocated nearly 85% of its budget to oil or NGL projects. Therefore, any reduction in capex would limit the company's projected oil production growth. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on , published on RatingsDirect on March 22, 2012. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit measures will deteriorate over the next 12 months, due to weak natural gas prices, the company's limited scale and diversity, and relatively high capital spending (on oil/NGL projects). We could lower our rating if credit measures worsen materially relative to our current expectations, due to the company incurring debt to finance capital expenditures or acquisitions, or if liquids production does not ramp up as we expect. We would consider a downgrade if debt to EBITDAX exceeds 4x for a sustained period, without a clear path to improvement. For this target to be breached in 2012, EBITDAX would have to fall more than 7% from our current estimate. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Bill Barrett Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Bill Barrett Corp. Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.