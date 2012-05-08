May 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its long-term ratings on Avon Products,
Inc.'s (Avon) as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
Concurrently, Fitch has also downgraded the short-term IDR and commercial paper
ratings for Avon and Avon Capital Corporation to 'F3' from 'F2'. Avon Capital
Corporation's commercial paper is fully guaranteed by Avon Products, Inc.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's rating actions apply to Avon's
approximately $2.6 billion senior unsecured notes and the $1 billion three year
bank credit facility. The bank facility supports the $1 billion commercial paper
program. At March 31, 2012, $754 million of commercial paper was outstanding.
The downgrade reflects the continued trends in Avon's generation of negative
free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and
dividends) during the past two years and through the first quarter of 2012 and
increase in leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) to 2.7X for the last 12
months ended March 31, 2012 (LTM). The downgrade also encompasses operational
and business model challenges to improve service levels in Brazil, manage price
gaps in several categories, address working capital issues, and the need to
increase representative compensation to stem volume and market-share declines
given heightened levels of competition. Fitch expects that these factors
increase the probability that margins could be materially lower than 2011,
leverage will increase to the 3x range, and FCF is likely to remain negative
with lower profitability in 2012.
Basis for Stable Outlook:
Fitch expects that even with a lack of visibility while the new management team
reviews the company's operations and sets financial and strategic goals, there
are a number of clear positives discussed below. Therefore, it is more likely
than not that Avon should be poised for better or more stable financial
performance after 2012 although revenue growth and margins might not revert to
historical levels in the medium term.
Management Focus on Cash Flow: Although both the CFO and CEO have less than six
months experience with Avon, generating cash is a top priority and also has
become an input in determining management's bonus. This is a marked change from
the past where sales and margin targets were the primary focus. Over the past
five years ending in 2011, Avon generated a total of $88 million in FCF,
compared to $1.7 billion in the previous five years ending in 2006. Fitch views
the discipline involved in aligning incentives with cash generation as a
positive.
Avon Generates Cash: It is important to note that absent working capital
changes, Avon consistently generated $1 billion to $1.2 billion of funds from
operations (cash flow from operations less working capital) in each of the past
five years. However, annual funding for working capital requirements were $400
million on average, capital expenditures averaged $312 million and dividend
payments escalated to the $400 million range. Borrowings increased to fund the
FCF shortfall.
Fitch is encouraged to note that the CFO has experience in managing through
difficult cash flow issues at Royal Ahold, N.V. The company has already started
addressing inventory management by establishing clear accountability, focusing
on implementing new processes to limit inventory builds and has already taken
three days out of inventory in the first quarter.
Considerable Liquidity: Avon has the ability to fund cash flow shortfalls
without materially increasing debt during the 2012 transition year and beyond.
The company has $1.2 billion in cash and $246 million in revolver availability
after supporting $754 million in commercial paper. Approximately $215 million of
cash is trapped in Venezuela. Therefore, the company can access $1 billion
though there may be added cash costs based on the amounts and tax differentials
between the source country and U.S. rates. Avon has already indicated in its
recent filing that in 2012 it will not indefinitely reinvest any current year
earnings of its foreign subsidiaries.
New Management: Although it is very early, Fitch views the fresh perspective to
be provided by new management with a strong operational background and focus as
a credit positive. The direct selling model is healthy, particularly in
developing markets. The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations reported
that in 2010 there were 88 million direct selling representatives selling
products and services with a retail value of $132 billion. That is up from $34
million and $82 million, respectively, in 1998. Thirty-six percent of the $132
billion encompasses the cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries (CF&T) category in
which Avon competes. The category and channel are very robust in many developing
markets. Euromonitor International, Inc. reports that the CF&T market in Brazil,
Avon's key market, has grown at a seven-year CAGR of 13.4%. More importantly,
27% of all CF&T sales in Brazil go through the direct selling channel. A
tactical fresh approach appears appropriate given that the business model does
not appear to be broken.
Rating Movements:
Downgrade/Negative Outlook: Fitch would consider a Negative Outlook or downgrade
for Avon if the company maintains the $400 million dividend beyond 2012 without
generating meaningful free cash flow or with no clear and credible plan for a
turnaround. Given the poor first quarter and guidance for more of the same in
the second, it is likely that FFO will be less than $1 billion during 2012.
Additionally, a significant decrease in working capital usage and/or material
increases in margins could take longer to realize which could put pressure on
generating free cash flow and the rating. Meaningful positive surprises from
working capital improvement and profitability increases clearly provide more
room for discretionary activities.
Another factor to be considered in a potential Negative Outlook or downgrade is
the impact on Avon's covenants if material declines in profitability continue.
Avon's $1 billion credit agreement and the $535 million in privately placed
notes require interest coverage of at least 4x. At the end of 2011 it was
approximately 9x but after the poor first quarter it was 6.9x. Fitch will be
monitoring this covenant closely although it is likely that lenders will work
with a borrower through short term issues via amendments.
Upgrade: An upgrade is not likely in the short term. However, Fitch would
consider an upgrade if Avon generates and is able to sustain FCF in the $100
million range, and management is committed to maintaining leverage under 2.5x
while maintaining a stable operating and business profile. Resolution of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act issue given the high cost of the investigation
(near the $100 million range) has also been a drag on cash flow and would also
be viewed positively. The ongoing cost of compliance would remain but is likely
to be lower.
Other: Fitch views any potential acquisition of Avon as a rating event to be
addressed, if and when it occurs.
Financial Performance:
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 Avon's operating performance
deteriorated substantially. Commodity and wage inflation pressured margins by
220bps, in addition to 170bps of additional spending against the representatives
and brochures, and 220bps in other items including negative mix and additional
bad debt expense. As a result, the EBIT margin (excluding restructuring charges)
declined by 610 basis points to 4.3%. Debt increased from year end by $74
million to $3.4 billion and leverage to 2.7x from 2.3x for the latest 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2011, as the company had negative CFO and also needed to fund $46
million in capex and $100 million in dividends. Fitch does not expect debt
levels to increase materially given Avon's intention to repatriate international
cash balances if needed.
Liquidity:
Much of Avon's healthy liquidity is derived from maintaining more than $1
billion in cash. Avon's liquidity of almost $1.5 billion at the quarter end
however, is down from almost $2.5 billion at the end of 2010. Debt maturities
are very modest in 2012 at just $17 million; however, $250 million 4.8% notes
are due in March 2013 and $125 million 4.625% notes are due in May 2013. The $1
billion revolver terminates in November 2013 as well. Fitch expects that these
will be refinanced or renegotiated.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie, II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service
to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
FBT and Consumer - FCF Efficiency Leaders and Laggards
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act -- No Minor Matter
