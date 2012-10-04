OVERVIEW
-- LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO
securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated
senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to class X and class A through E notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement,
cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress
scenarios, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its ratings to LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's $465.25 million
floating-rate notes (see list).
The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization
of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The ratings reflect our assessment of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard &
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate
collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies
And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction
Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
-- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash
Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
-- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO
Securitizations, Oct. 17, 2006
-- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
-- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March
21, 2002
RATINGS ASSIGNED
LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
X AAA (sf) 4.00
A AAA (sf) 321.25
B AA (sf) 62.50
C (deferrable) A (sf) 35.75
D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 23.75
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 18.00
L.P. certificates/equity NR 53.00
L.P.--Limited partnership. NR--Not rated.