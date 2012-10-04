(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 4 - Since the late 1990s, most U.S. regulated electric utilities have
grappled with renewable portfolio standards, regulations that require utilities
to derive an increasing amount of energy from renewable sources. The report
published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today discusses how these
standards could affect the utilities. Many states are compelling investor-owned
utilities to buy or build renewable energy, although each state's time to
compliance, measurement of renewable output, and definition of renewable
technology differs.
"While efforts to set national carbon standards have stalled, states appear to
have taken the lead in establishing renewable standards," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Michael Ferguson. Critics of carbon standards often cite
the higher cost of deriving energy from renewable sources, especially when
natural gas prices are low. Some are questioning the economics of funding
renewable energy at a time when unemployment is high and the recovery is
lackluster. In addition, most renewable projects, whether wind, solar, or
hydro, depend heavily on weather patterns to perform and their reliability can
vary significantly.
Electric utilities are attempting to find some middle ground, the report,
"Credit FAQ: What Renewable Energy Standards Mean For U.S. Electric Utilities'
Future," notes. They're complying with requirements, while trying to keep
consumers' bills low and regulators and policymakers satisfied. Standard &
Poor's credit FAQ looks at how electric utilities are integrating renewable
standards into their supply portfolios, and how these changes may affect their
credit quality.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)