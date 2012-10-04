OVERVIEW
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A, B, C, D, E, X-A, and X-B
certificates.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's structure, the
collateral's historical and projected experience, and the sponsor's and
manager's experience, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its ratings to COMM 2012-LTRT's $259 million commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates (see list).
The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by
two commercial mortgage loans totaling $259 million secured by two regional
shopping malls: Westroads Mall (first mortgage balance: $140.7 million;
mezzanine debt balance: $16.3 million; fee interest) and Oaks Mall (first
mortgage balance: $118.3 million; mezzanine debt balance: $20.7 million; fee
interest). Westroads Mall is located in Omaha, Neb., with total mall square
footage of 1.07 million; 540,304 sq. ft. of which serves as loan collateral.
Oaks Mall is located in Gainesville, Fla., with total mall square footage of
906,349; 581,849 sq. ft. of which serves as the loan collateral.
The ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and projected
performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the trustee-provided
liquidity, the loans' terms, and the transaction's structure. Standard &
Poor's determined that the loans have a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of
66.2% and an ending LTV ratio of 52.5% based on Standard & Poor's values.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
RATINGS ASSIGNED
COMM 2012-LTRT
Class Rating Amount ($)
A-1 AAA (sf) 49,141,000
A-2 AAA (sf) 130,859,000
X-A AAA (sf) 180,000,000*
X-B BBB (sf) 79,000,000*
B AA (sf) 28,423,000
C A (sf) 25,303,000
D A- (sf) 13,488,000
E BBB (sf) 11,786,000
R NR N/A
LR NR N/A
*Notional balance. NR--Not rated .N/A--Not applicable.