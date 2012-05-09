May 9
Overview
-- We have assigned our 'B' corporate credit rating to
U.S.-based
exploration and production company Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
-- We have assigned our 'B' issue rating and '4' recovery
rating to the
company's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
company will
manage its aggressive capital spending in a manner that does not
significantly
erode its credit protection measures.
Rating Action
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
'B' corporate
credit rating to Wayzata, Minn.-based Northern Oil & Gas Inc.
(NOG). The
outlook is stable.
At the same time we assigned our 'B' issue rating to Northern
Oil & Gas's
proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The
recovery rating is
'4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery
in the event
of a payment default, albeit at the low end of the range. We
expect proceeds
from the offering to be used to term-out the $177.5 million in
principal
outstanding on the company's revolving credit facility as of
March 31, 2012,
and to fund its capital expenditure needs.
Rationale
The ratings on Northern Oil and Gas reflect the company's
relatively small
asset base and production levels, lack of geographical
diversification,
aggressive growth strategy, negative cash flow generation, and a
non-operator
business model that depends on other "operators" companies
drilling plans,
hence restricting the company's ability to pace or channel its
growth. The
ratings also reflect the company's significant exposure to
robust crude oil
prices, a favorable cost structure and a sizeable acreage
position, for the
rating level.
Standard & Poor's views NOG's business profile as "vulnerable".
The company's
year-end 2011 proved reserve base totals a relatively small 46.8
million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe), 34% of which was proved
developed. Average
daily production for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, was also
relatively
small at about 8,500 boe per day. The company has limited
operating diversity
with all of its operations concentrated in the Williston basin
of North Dakota
and Montana. The concentration in the Williston basin is
somewhat offset by
its large, albeit fractional holding of wells, which is split
across a range
of operators, some of whom have a strong operating track record.
Given the
high level of exploration and production development and
currently limited
transportation infrastructure in the Williston basin,
profitability lags other
producing regions due to higher service costs and the negative
price
differential(currently in the $8 to $10 range) to West Texas
Intermediate
(WTI) crude oil in the region. Also, NOG's non-operator business
model makes
it reliant on operators to develop its reserves and acreage,
thus limiting NOG
in its ability to control the pace of reserve development and
raising the
inherent risk on expectations surrounding capital spending plans
and
production increases.
The company's acreage position in the Williston Basin (173,000
net acres) and
the relative low-risk nature of resource play development should
provide a
solid platform for reserve and production growth. Based on
expected capital
spending of $360 million on resource development, NOG in 2012,
could nearly
double production over prior year. NOG's oil focus (89% of
proved reserves)
and the current crude oil pricing environment, yields better
profitability
compared with more gas weighted peers. NOG also plans to spend
$60 million to
$80 million on additional acreage acquisitions in 2012.
We expect NOG's operating expenses (lease operating expense,
production taxes,
and cash general and administrative expense) per boe to increase
to
approximately $20/boe in 2012, up from $18 for 2011, primarily
reflecting
service cost inflation. We also expect average takeaway costs
for the year to
approximate $9/boe (2011 average was $6) weighted by the higher
costs in the
first quarter of 2012 due to increased production from warm
winter and
refinery turnarounds reducing local demand for crude oil.
Pro forma for the debt offering, NOG's total adjusted debt to
EBITDA (LTM) was
1.8x. For 2012 and 2013, utilizing our price deck of $85 and $80
per barrel of
WTI crude oil and production estimates of 4 million boe and 4.65
million boe
respectively, we forecast EBITDA to approximate $235 million and
$257 million
in 2012 and 2013. We are assuming capital spending of $455
million and $390
million in 2012 and 2013, respectively, will result in negative
free cash flow
of $275 million and $180 million in 2012 and 2013. This would
result in an
increase in the total adjusted debt to EBITDA metric to 1.8x and
2.3x for 2012
and 2013, respectively. This measure is deemed to be healthy for
the rating
category.
Liquidity
NOG's liquidity profile is "adequate". Despite our expectation
that NOG will
materially outspend 2012 cash flows at our $85 per barrel WTI
price
assumption, we believe liquidity will be supported by a growing
borrowing base
as proved reserves are added through NOG's aggressive drilling
program. As a
non-operator, NOG also has the option to not participate in its
partner's
(operator's) development wells if it is capital constrained.
However,
non-participation comes at a risk of lost cash flows and
possibly, proved
undeveloped write-downs and borrowing base reductions. Other
assumptions
supporting the liquidity analysis include:
-- A $750 million credit facility due 2017 ($187.5 million
borrowing base
pro forma for the notes offering), with full estimated
availability at the
close of the proposed financing.
-- $70 million in cash balances pro forma for the
transaction.
-- A good cushion to financial covenants, allowing for
additional
borrowings if needed.
-- Crude oil prices will remain robust for the foreseeable
future.
-- The ability of NOG to significantly reduce growth
spending if needed.
-- Continued good access to capital markets supported by
the company's
low debt leverage and strong market fundamentals.
The credit facility includes financial covenants, including
maximum debt to
EBITDAX of 4x though, minimum EBITDAX to interest expense of 3x
and a minimum
current ratio of 1x.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on
Northern Oil & Gas Inc. following this release.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that NOG will
manage its
aggressive capital spending in a manner that does not
significantly erode its
credit protection measures. An upgrade is possible if NOG can
increase its
reserves above 100 million boe's and increase run-rate
production to over
22,000 barrels per day, without material deterioration in its
credit metrics.
A negative rating action would occur if adjusted debt leverage
exceeded 5x, or
liquidity were to significantly erode with no near-term remedy.
Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Stable
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
US$250 mil nts due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 4
