(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. to negative from stable based on the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012. -- We are affirming all our ratings on the company, including our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of the ongoing challenges Postmedia faces with revenue and profitability declines given difficult industry fundamentals. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Postmedia. The outlook revision reflects Postmedia's poor operating performance for the second quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012, which was far weaker than we expected. While revenue declined 7.6% during the quarter, compared with the same period in 2011, reported operating income (before depreciation and amortization [D&A] and restructuring costs) dropped a material 36.6% in the quarter. Given the slow economic recovery and declining industry advertising sales, we expect the company's performance to remain stressed for the rest of the year with revenue declines in the high single digits, as well as continued margin pressure. Rationale The ratings on Postmedia reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria defines the terms). Our business risk assessment is based on the company's weak operating performance, lower profitability, and participation in the challenging newspaper publishing industry, which is characterized by declining advertising and circulation revenues, digital media substitution, and pricing pressures. We believe the newspaper industry is facing long-term secular pressures related to market share erosion toward online and other forms of advertising. Partially offsetting these business risk factors, in our opinion, is the company's solid market position in Canadian newspaper publishing. Our financial risk assessment is based on Postmedia's aggressive financial policy and weak credit protection measures. The company has a leading market position in the Canadian newspaper publishing industry (measured by paid circulation) as Postmedia's business comprises several Canadian daily newspapers, the National Post, nondaily community newspapers, and certain online editions and classified websites. In November 2011, Postmedia completed the sale of three daily and 20 nondaily community newspapers in British Columbia (B.C.) to Glacier Media Inc. (not rated) for proceeds of C$86.5 million, which were used to reduce debt. We viewed the transaction positively as the papers were considered noncore. The 7.6% decline in revenue in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012, compared with the same period in 2011, was largely due to lower print advertising revenue. Postmedia's revenue base is being pressured by the newspaper industry's maturity and secular changes as consumers turn to online news and information sources. The lackluster economy has also contributed to the decline in national advertising revenue. The reported operating profit margin (before D&A and restructuring costs) declined to 12.7% in second-quarter fiscal 2012 compared with 18.6% in second-quarter fiscal 2011, because of higher operating expenses as a percent of revenue. In our base case, we forecast: -- A slow economic recovery in Canada economy, with GDP growth of about 2.1% in 2012. -- Postmedia's pro forma revenue (excluding the sale of the B.C. papers) to be down in the high single digits, on an organic basis, due to structural changes within the newspaper publishing industry, which is affecting both print advertising sales and circulation revenue--both key drivers of performance. -- Operating profit margin (before D&A and restructuring costs) will continue to decline faster than revenue given the company's relatively high fixed-cost base. We do not expect newsprint costs to have a significant impact on margins this year. -- Free cash flow is expected to remain sufficient to support term loan amortization in 2012. While Standard & Poor's believes credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases, pension liability, and nonrecurring items) will remain adequate for the ratings in fiscal 2012, they have weakened year-over-year. Despite debt reduction in fiscal 2012 from the B.C. paper divestiture proceeds, principal payments, and excess free cash flow, pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x for the 12 months ended Feb. 29, 2012, was up from 3.6x at Aug. 31, 2011. Credit measures will likely continue to weaken this year from lower EBITDA; however, they should remain in line with the ratings category. Standard & Poor's does not expect Postmedia to make material debt-financed acquisitions or to pay dividends for the duration of the credit facilities. Liquidity We believe Postmedia will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view is based on the following information and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity are: cash, availability under the C$60 million asset-backed lending facility due July 2014, and free cash flow. We believe Postmedia will generate sufficient cash flow in fiscal 2012 to support capital expenditures and term loan amortization. -- The term loan includes meaningful amortization requirements that increase over the duration of the loan. In addition, the credit agreement includes an excess cash flow sweep (the percent of which is dependent on the leverage ratio), resulting in expected higher-than-scheduled amortization of the term loan. -- We believe that the company will maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion on its leverage and interest coverage covenants in fiscal 2012. Financial covenants include a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.5x, maximum first-lien leverage ratio of 3.0x, and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.0x. The leverage covenants step down on Nov. 30, 2013. Standard & Poor's understands that Postmedia's liquidity fluctuates during the year because of the seasonal nature of cash flows reflecting advertising demand, which is strongest in the fall due to the concentration of holidays and back-to-school needs. Recovery analysis We rate Postmedia's US$365 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2016, 'BB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. Standard & Poor's rates the company's US$275 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2018 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on Postmedia), with a '5' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the complete recovery analysis, see: "Recovery Report: Postmedia Network Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile," published Feb. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Outlook The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of the ongoing challenges Postmedia faces with revenue and profitability declines given difficult industry fundamentals. Downward pressure on the ratings could result from further deterioration in the company's operating performance or adjusted debt to EBITDA above 4.5x or less than a 15% cushion within the financial covenants. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company demonstrates sustainable improvement in its operating performance, including revenue growth and margin stability, which should result in adequate covenant cushion. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Postmedia Network Inc. Outlook Revised To Negative To From Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed First-lien secured debt BB- Recovery rating 1 Second-lien secured debt B- Recovery rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)