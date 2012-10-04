Oct 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following Boulder,
Colorado Central Area General Improvement District (CAGID, or the district)
general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$8.01 million unlimited tax GO refunding bonds, series 2012.
The bonds are expected to price via negotiation as early as the week of Oct. 23,
2012, pending market conditions. Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be
used to refund a portion of the district's currently outstanding obligations and
to pay issuance costs.
In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $15.105 million in outstanding district
GO bonds (pre-refunding) at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of CAGID to make payments
from all available funds and by unlimited ad valorem taxes on all property
located within CAGID boundaries. The unlimited ad valorem tax pledge provides
the basis for the 'AA-' rating, although the district has not needed to levy a
property tax for debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DISTRICT FINANCIAL PROFILE STABLE: The district's finances are strong, with a
history of balanced budgets and a solid unrestricted fund balance that was
approximately 34% (audited) of total expenditures in fiscal 2011.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels for the district are average with direct and
overlapping debt equal to approximately 4% of actual market value. Annual debt
service consumes a substantial portion of district revenues, although principal
amortization is very rapid. .
CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: The district's tax base remains concentrated with the top
10 tax payers comprising over 28% of the area's taxable assessed valuation.
TIF DISTRICT PLEDGED REVENUE TO EXPIRE: A small tax increment district located
within CAGID boundaries will expire at the end of fiscal 2013, leading to a
decline in net pledged revenues available for debt service in fiscal 2014. This
credit weakness is mitigated by the bonds' security of unlimited ad valorem
property taxes.
PRIME SPECIAL DISTRICT LOCATION: The service area benefits from its location in
downtown Boulder near the Pearl Street Mall and in close proximity to the
University of Colorado main campus.
CREDIT PROFILE
Boulder's CAGID was established in 1970 to provide parking services and related
improvements to an approximately 30 square block area in downtown Boulder. CAGID
manages and operates five parking garages, three permitted surface lots, and one
metered parking lot. In addition, CAGID's area includes approximately 810 street
metered parking spaces, revenues from which are collected by the city and
annually appropriated to CAGID.
STABLE OPERATING REVENUES
CAGID's financial profile is sound with historically balanced budgets and solid
unrestricted fund balances (assigned, unassigned, and committed per GASB 54).
After experiencing a decline in operating revenue in 2009, CAGID's operating
income has improved in each of the last three years due to higher parking rates
and renewed demand for long- and short-term parking. The unrestricted fund
balance at the end of fiscal 2011 was $2.5 million (audited), which is a solid
34% of total spending. CAGID expenditures remained elevated in 2011 and 2012 due
to on-going capital improvements being made to the five garages with final
completion for the projects expected in 2012.
Management planned a fiscal deficit and drawdown of unrestricted fund balance in
2012 as the final costs for the capital improvements are realized. Financial
projections show a still adequate unappropriated fund balance of $1.95 million
at the end of fiscal 2012, which would remain a solid 22% of budgeted spending.
Fitch expects balanced financial performance to resume in fiscal 2013 with
expenditures reverting to more baseline levels.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN
CAGID's debt profile and tax base reflect the district's limited geographical
area. Debt ratios for the district are average with direct and overlapping debt
at 4% of total market value, which totaled $833.4 million in 2012. Debt
repayment is rapid with 100% repaid in 10 years, and a level annual debt service
burden. Management stated that no additional debt issuance is planned and
capital needs after 2012 will be met through annually budgeted funds.
CAGID has had sufficient revenues to pay debt service on all of its outstanding
bonds for each of the last five years without the use the district's dedicated
mill property tax levy for debt service. Coverage levels in fiscal 2011 for
maximum annual debt service (MADS) were 2.1 times (x), and improved to 2.2x
using projected 2012 revenues. The district will lose approximately 18% of its
current annual revenues beginning in fiscal 2014 with the planned expiration of
a small tax increment district located within CAGID boundaries. Using fiscal
2014 revenue projections, MADS coverage will drop to a thin 1.28x, however, this
does not include the availability of the ultimate security of the district's
unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.
Maintenance of strong reserves of at least 1.0x annual debt service is a key
rating consideration, as this cushion would allow the district time to assess
the property tax for debt service if the need should arise.
CONCENTRATED TAX BASE, ROBUST LOCAL ECONOMY
The area's tax base, which is comprised primarily of commercial property, has
grown steadily since fiscal 2006 at a compound average rate of 7.9%. Assessed
values contracted by 3% in 2011 (affecting collections in 2012) due to the
delayed impact of recessionary pressures on district reassessed values. However,
preliminary values for 2012 show a return to growth, and management does not
expect any further declines at the next reassessment cycle in 2013. The tax base
remains concentrated with the top 10 tax payers equaling approximately 28% of
the area's total assessed valuation.
The service area benefits from its location in downtown Boulder, which includes
significant commercial activity along with the popular Pearl Street Mall.
Boulder's local economy softened during the national economic downturn but
remains fundamentally sound. The city's unemployment is 6.3% as of July 2012,
below state and national levels (8.3% and 8.6%, respectively). Socioeconomic
indicators for the city and county point to wealth levels that are above state
and national averages with respect to per capita income, although this is
somewhat offset by Boulder's high individual poverty rate. Additionally, the
presence of the University of Colorado's main campus in the downtown area
attracts visitors to the area.