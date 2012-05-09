May 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB'
rating to Motorola Solutions Inc.'s $750 million 3.75% ten-year senior
unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds from the sale of the new
notes to repay the existing $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing in
November 2012 and for general corporate purposes. Other ratings on Motorola,
including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, are unchanged.
The moderate increase in total debt does not affect our view of Motorola's
ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the net increase in debt, we estimate
leverage was about 2.3x as of the March quarter, adjusted for debt-like
pension obligations, leases and sold receivables. The rating on Motorola
continue to reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by
stable industry characteristics and a strong leadership position in its core
markets. The rating also incorporates a "intermediate" financial risk profile,
supplemented by "strong" liquidity. The stable outlook reflects our
expectation that debt to EBITDA will be in the low-2x by the end of 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
New Rating
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$750 mil 3.75% notes due 2022 BBB