Overview -- Westlake Village, Calif.-based Dole Food Co. Inc. announced that it is conducting a strategic business review that could result in a full or partial separation of one or more of its businesses, as well as other alternatives, with the aim of enhancing shareholder value. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Dole and revising our outlook to developing from stable. -- The developing outlook reflects our uncertainty about potential divestiture transactions. If, for example, the transactions result in substantially reduced product diversity, profitability, and/or weaker credit measures, we could lower the rating. Alternatively, if, for example, the company uses divestiture proceeds to significantly reduce debt, we could raise the ratings. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate credit rating on Dole Food Co. Inc. at 'B', and revised its rating outlook to developing from stable. The outlook change follows Dole's recent announcement that it has initiated a comprehensive strategic review of its businesses seeking to enhance shareholder value. The alternatives to be considered may include a full or partial separation of one or more of its businesses. Specific information regarding the terms of any potential transaction is not yet available, and we will assess the impact on Dole's business risk profile, financial risk profile, and overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes available. The developing outlook means we could potentially lower or raise the ratings depending upon the outcome of Dole's strategic review. Dole had $1.7 billion of total debt outstanding as of March 24, 2012. Rationale The ratings on Dole reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors in our assessment of Dole's business risk profile include the company's participation in the competitive, commodity-oriented, seasonal, and volatile fresh produce industry, which is subject to political and economic risks. We also consider the benefits of Dole's strong market positions, good geographical, product and customer diversification, and its well-recognized brand name. Dole is one of the world's largest producers of bananas and pineapples, and a major marketer of packaged fruit products, value-added packaged salads, and fresh-packed vegetables. Dole is geographically diversified, with about 60% of its sales outside of the U.S., and has leading positions in several markets, including the No. 1 share in bananas in North America and Japan; the No. 1 share in packaged fruit products in the U.S.; and the No. 2 global share of fresh pineapples. However, we believe operating performance is susceptible to uncontrollable factors such as global supply, world trade policies, political risk, currency swings, weather, and crop disease. Dole is less dependent on volatile banana sales (29% of total 2011 sales) than its major competitors, and its top 10 customers represent about 34% of total 2011 sales. Dole's diversity of end markets, commodity produce supply sources, and product offerings enables the company to more effectively compete in the fresh produce industry. Operating results continue to reflect the inherent volatility of the produce industry. For the first quarter of fiscal 2012, Dole's reported revenues decreased about 3.6% relative to the comparable period in 2011 (including the impact of the sale of Dole Spain in the fourth quarter of 2011), with lower sales in the fresh fruit segment partly offset by higher sales in Dole's fresh vegetables and packaged foods operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA as reported by the company (excluding the effects of unrealized hedging activity and gains on asset sales) decreased about 36% (to $71 million) in the first quarter of 2012, relative to the same period in 2011. Adjusted EBITDA declines of 43% in fresh fruit and 21% in fresh vegetables during this period were only partly offset by a 10% improvement in packaged foods. We also estimate the company generated about $28 million of negative free operating cash flow during the first three months of fiscal 2012, reflecting, in part, lower earnings and an increase in working capital. Dole's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's significant debt obligations. Its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 5.8x for the 12 months ended March 24, 2012, compares to 5.6x in the comparable prior-year period, and remains within our "highly leveraged" indicative ratio range of greater than 5x. We estimate the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 11.4% for the 12 months ended March 24, 2012, compared to 15.2% in the prior year, and now closer to the indicative ratio range of below 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. However, we also consider average credit measures in our analysis because of the seasonality of the business and inherent volatility of the fresh produce industry. We estimate rolling four-quarter averages of pro forma lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt were about 5.4x and 14.3%, respectively, for the 12 months ended March 24, 2012. Our forecast of Dole's financial results is based on the company in its current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations, recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key assumptions in our fiscal 2012 forecast include: -- Continued volatility in operating results and commodity input costs, with increases in many raw material costs and produce procurement costs continuing to pressure margins. -- Revenue growth of about 1.0% in 2012, reflecting decreased sales growth rates in all segments. -- EBITDA margin of about 4.5%, reflecting lower operating margins for the fresh fruit and fresh vegetables segments. -- Capital expenditures of about $110 million. -- Potential for nontransformational acquisitions and continuing sales of noncore assets. -- Estimated free operating cash flow for the year of nearly $60 million as working capital requirements return to more normal levels. We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, including projected average adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6x and average FFO to total debt above 10% at the end of fiscal 2012. Liquidity We believe Dole's liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Dole's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We believe cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. We also test a 50% decline in EBITDA from current levels because of the inherent volatility of the produce industry, and net sources of cash remain positive at this level of decline. -- Maintenance financial covenants were eliminated as part of Dole's July 2011 refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities. -- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Cash sources include revolver availability and cash flow from operations. As of March 24, 2012, Dole reported about $106 million in unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and had $173 million of availability on its $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL revolver). The ABL revolver's borrowing base was $322 million at that date, of which $50 million was drawn and outstanding and approximately $98 million was used by outstanding letters of credit. During the third quarter of fiscal 2011, Dole entered into an amendment of its term loan and ABL revolver facilities that extended the maturities of these facilities and eliminated the financial maintenance covenants of the term loans. The ABL revolver agreement contains a springing covenant in the form of a minimum 1x fixed-charge coverage ratio, which becomes effective if availability under the facility falls below the greater of (i) $35 million and (ii) 12.5% of the lesser of the total facility commitment and the borrowing base. This springing covenant has never been effective and we do not expect it to become so given the current and expected amounts outstanding on the company's facility. We believe Dole will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on its credit facility to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt service requirements. Peak working capital needs typically occur in the first quarter. Amortization payments under the term loans are less than $10 million annually, and the company's next debt maturity occurs in July 2013 for $155 million of notes. We believe the company will generate modest free cash flow after capital expenditures, which management estimates at $110 million in 2012. Following the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2012, Dole reduced its outstanding term loan debt by approximately $21 million, using cash proceeds from the sale of its German subsidiary. Recovery analysis We rate Dole's $900 million senior secured term loans 'BB-', two notches above our corporate credit rating on the company, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the company's 13.875% secured notes and 8% secured notes issues aggregating $490 million is 'B+', one notch above the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '2', indicating expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings on the company's 8.75% unsecured debentures aggregating $155 million are 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Dole Food Co. Inc. published March 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The developing outlook reflects the possibility of a lower or higher rating following the outcome of Dole's strategic review. We could lower the ratings if the company divests its higher-margin, less-volatile packaged food businesses and uses the proceeds to reward shareholders with little to no debt reduction. We believe a divestiture of these businesses could result in a weaker business risk profile given our opinion that this would reduce Dole's product diversity and profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business will be characterized by more-volatile earnings. We also believe Dole's financial risk profile could weaken if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, financial performance falls well below our expectations, liquidity becomes constrained, or credit protection measures weaken; specifically, if average leverage increases to about 6x through reduced earnings with little to no debt reduction at the surviving entity. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company uses sale proceeds to reduce debt to an extent that would materially improve the company's financial risk profile, despite our opinion that Dole's business risk profile would weaken following a divestiture of the packaged food businesses. A significant improvement in Dole's financial risk profile could occur if divestiture proceeds are used to reduce debt, while at the same time, Dole demonstrates sustained improved performance resulting in indicative ratios commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, including achieving and maintaining a rolling four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage ratio of less than 5x, while maintaining a prudent financial policy. We estimate this would require a reduction in current debt levels in excess of $950 million, assuming flat EBITDA levels. We will consider an update to the direction of our outlook once more definitive information becomes available about the future business and capital structure of Dole.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                                            To          From
Dole Food Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating                                   B/Developing/--  B/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed
Dole Food Co. Inc.
Senior Secured
  Junior lien notes                                       B+
   Recovery Rating                                        2
  Term loan B-2                                           BB-
   Recovery Rating                                        1
Senior Unsecured
  Debentures                                              B-
   Recovery Rating                                        5
Solvest Ltd.
Senior Secured
  Term loan C-2                                           BB-
   Recovery Rating                                        1