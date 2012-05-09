May 9 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
America Movil S. A. B. (AMX; A-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the
company's $3.4 billion (about MXN45.22 billion) offer to increase its stake in
Dutch phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN; BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28%
from 4.8%.
We believe that this transaction is in line with the company's continuing
strategy of diversifying geographically and continue penetrating the
telecommunications market. However, it would be the first time AMX would venture
outside Latin America, which could pose some challenges due to different market
dynamics and intense competition in an already mature and highly penetrated
market. Nevertheless, the transaction only represents a minority stake in KPN
that will allow AMX to learn how European telecom markets work. We don't foresee
a change in AMX's modest financial risk profile in the short term, despite the
transaction. We believe the company's liquidity is sufficient to fund this
transaction and meet its debt service obligations. But we believe this could
lead to a more aggressive financial policy due to its ongoing pursuit of growth
opportunities. As of March 31, 2012, the company held cash and short-term
investments of MXN60.3 billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN56.9
billion, which compares favorably with MXN30.7 billion in short-term debt
maturities.