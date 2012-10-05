OVERVIEW
-- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral or
reference obligation to which 10 tranches are weak-linked or dependent.
-- Today, we have therefore also taken corresponding action on these 10
tranches.
-- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today took various credit rating actions on 10 European collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) tranches.
Specifically, we:
-- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on nine tranches; and
-- Placed on CreditWatch positive our rating on one tranche.
For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic
CDO Rating Actions At Oct. 5, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions."
Today's rating actions on these 10 tranches follow our recent rating actions
on the underlying collateral or reference obligation. Under our criteria
applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes
to the rating on the collateral or reference obligation in our rating on the
tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at .
