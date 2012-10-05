Oct 5 - Overview -- We believe that the Belgian Community of Flanders has very positive financial management and very positive liquidity. -- Under our methodology for rating local and regional governments and their related sovereigns, we cap the rating on Flanders based on the long-term rating on Belgium. -- Consequently, we are affirming our 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on Flanders. -- The negative outlook reflects that on Belgium. Rating Action On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the Belgian Community of Flanders. The outlook is negative. Rationale The long-term rating on Flanders primarily reflects, and is capped under our criteria by, the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+). The long- and short-term ratings on Flanders also reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for Belgian regions and communities, as our criteria define the term, and Flanders' "very positive" management, improved overall budgetary results and liquidity position--which we view as "very positive"--and its strong and diversified economic structure. Constraining rating factors are rising, although moderate, tax-supported debt and the sensitivity of Flanders' revenue base to economic cycles, which is likely to translate into sluggish revenue growth in the next few years. In accordance with our methodology for rating local and regional governments (LRGs) and their related sovereigns, we cap the long-term rating on Flanders at the same level as Belgium (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published on Sept. 9, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In our view, the institutional and financial framework for Belgian LRGs limits their financial autonomy and thus does not allow any of them to be rated above the sovereign. To demonstrate this, we note that 75% of Flanders' operating revenues comes from combined and shared taxes, the amount and collection of which are managed by the federal government. However, in accordance with our LRG criteria, we have assigned an indicative credit level (ICL) of 'aa+' to Flanders. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. Flanders' operating margin contracted to a record low of 1% of consolidated operating revenues in 2010, but rose to 5.7% in 2011 on the back of resumed revenue growth. Under our base-case scenario, which supports Flanders' ICL, we expect Flanders' operating margin to slightly decrease to about 4% of operating revenues from 2012-2014, mostly because of the negative impact of our downward economic revisions on revenues. We expect revenues, which are closely linked to economic cycles, to increase by an average 2.9% from 2012-2014 after having grown by a high 9.8% 2011. At the same time, we expect Flanders to contain expenditure growth below 3.5%, by compensating for the additional costs generated by the renegotiation of collective labor agreements with savings. Flanders has demonstrated its capacity for effectively controlling costs. When revenues decreased by an annual average of 0.5% in 2009-2010, Flanders successfully kept expenditure growth below 2% on average, thereby limiting the deterioration. In addition to this effective cost control, Flanders has a track record of prudent and sophisticated debt and liquidity management, coupled with tight monitoring on satellites, leading us to view Flanders' financial management as "very positive." Nevertheless, in a context of fairly stable investment, we expect Flanders to post a slight deficit after capital expenditure (capex) accounting for 1.5% of total revenues in 2012, according to our base-case scenario. The assumption underlying our base-case scenario is that Belgium-based KBC Bank N.V.'s (A-/Stable/A-2) repayment of the hybrid instruments issued by Flanders in 2009 will be spread over the period 2013-2020, while last year we expected this repayment to be made from 2013-2015. As a consequence, we expect Flanders to post a slight surplus after capex in 2013-2014. Tax-supported debt, which includes public-private partnerships (PPP), stabilized at 68% of total revenues at the end of 2011 in spite of the liquidation of Holding Communal (the main stakeholder of the former Dexia Bank, made up from Belgian cities and provinces), which cost EUR267 million. We think tax-supported debt could rise to 74% of total revenues in 2012, primarily owing to the expected surge in PPP debt and direct debt in a context of sluggish revenue growth. This would remain moderate in national and international contexts. Last year we expected Flanders' tax-supported debt to fall fast from 2013 to range between 50% and 55% of forecast consolidated revenues in 2014, as we were expecting the KBC repayment to be concentrated over the 2013-2015 period. Our base-case scenario now anticipates a stabilization of the tax-supported debt ratio over 2013-2014. This revision is underpinned by an increase in PPP debt, a far less significant direct debt reduction because of the delay in the KBC Bank repayment, and by our view that Flanders might refinance, at least partially, its bullet maturities due from 2014. We could revise down Flanders' ICL by one notch if, contrary to our base-case scenario, the community continued to post a deficit after capex leading to more extensive use of the cash facility, and an overall deterioration of its liquidity position. This could also lead us to reevaluate our view of the community's financial management. Flanders' ICL could improve if the community posted better budgetary performance and debt on the back of higher revenue growth, which could be triggered by a better-than-expected economic environment and by acceleration of KBC's repayment. At this stage, both scenarios are unlikely, in our view. Flanders accounts for 58% of Belgium's GDP, with per capita GDP exceeding the EU-27 average by 16 percentage points. The community's economy is characterized by high labor productivity and large exports, which exposes Flanders, like all Western European regions, to the current recession. We expect real GDP growth in Belgium to be nil in 2012 and to be below 1% in 2013-2014, down from above 2% in 2010-2011. Liquidity We have reassessed Flanders' liquidity as "very positive" from "positive" last year. This reflects the improvement in Flanders' coverage ratio to about 150%, which we view now as "positive," and our assessment of the community's "strong" access to external liquidity. We consider Flanders' liquidity position on a consolidated basis because the community operates under a centralized cash management system, consolidating the accounts of almost all of its owned institutions. From March 2012, Flanders has had a multiyear EUR3 billion cash facility from the new regional treasurer, ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1). The facility was previously EUR2 billion, and we now expect Flanders' available portion on its cash facility to cover about 150% of its next 12 months' debt service--marked by the repayment in January and June 2013 of two bullet bonds worth EUR750 million and EUR300 million--while it was about 90% last year. Flanders has, in our opinion, strong access to external liquidity. In addition to its cash facility, the community also has a EUR1.5 billion commercial paper (CP) program with an underwriting commitment for a total of EUR1 billion from the two dealers, Belgium-based Belfius Bank (A-/Negative/A-2) and KBC Bank. That underwriting commitment program ends in December 2012 and the community is currently trying to renew it. Outlook The negative outlook mirrors that on Belgium. If we were to downgrade Belgium, we would take the same action on Flanders, since the sovereign rating caps that on Flanders. We do not currently envisage a realistic downside scenario under which we would revise down Flanders' 'aa+' ICL by two notches. We would therefore most likely lower the ratings on Flanders following a downgrade of Belgium rather than as a result of a change in the community's ICL. We might revise the outlook on Flanders to stable if we revised the outlook on Belgium to stable, assuming Flanders' overall financial performance, management, and liquidity did not weaken. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Flanders (Community of) Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+ Senior Unsecured AA Commercial Paper A-1+