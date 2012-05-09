May 9 - Fitch Ratings downgrades five classes and affirms ten classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2003-C4 (WB 2003-C4) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 4.03% for the remaining pool. Expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 3.05%, including losses already incurred to date (0.60%). Fitch has designated 21 loans (12.83%) as Fitch Loans of Concern. There are no delinquent or specially serviced loans in the pool. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 38.99% to $544.0 million from $891.8 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls total $0.17 million and affect class P. Currently 11 loans, 10.77% of the pool, have defeased. The largest contributor to modeled losses is the 1940 Century Park East Office loan (3.99% of the pool), which is secured by a 46,856 square foot (sf) office building located in Los Angeles, CA. A major tenant, Horizon Media, vacated the building in the second half 2011. Leasing activity continues in first quarter of 2012 and a number of current tenants are in active renewal negotiations. The second-largest contributor to modeled losses, Dogwood Festival Market (1.80% of the pool), is a 187,523 sf anchored retail center located in Flowood MS, which resides east of the Jackson, MS central business district. The center's vacancy rate spiked in 2009 to 12% due to Borders and various smaller tenant leases expiring. The sponsor has worked diligently to release the space and as of April 2012 the occupancy rate was 92%. However; approximately 16% of the space expires in the remainder of 2012 and in 2013. The loan matures in 2013. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, Highland Park Apartments (0.57% of the pool), is a 116 unit multifamily complex located in Macon, GA. The occupancy at the complex has declined to 78.45%. The borrower recently increased concessions and marketing in order to increase prospective tenant traffic. Rents are in line with market competition and the area's overall recovery will be dependent on the improvement of the unemployment rate and the local business activity. Fitch has downgraded the following classes and revised the outlooks as indicated: --$8.9 million class K to 'BBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$6.7 million class L to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$6.7 million class M to 'Bsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$1.1 million class N to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$4.5 million class O to 'CCCsf', RE 100 from 'BB-sf'; Fitch has also affirmed the following classes and updates the following outlooks: --$172.2 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$191.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$34.6 million class B at AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$11.1 million class C at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$22.3 million class D at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$12.3 million class E at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$12.3 million class F at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$12.3 million class G at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$12.3 million class H at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable; --$20.1 million class J at 'Asf', Outlook to Negative from Stable. Classes A-1 and XP have paid in full. Fitch does not rate $22.3 million class P. Class XC was previously withdrawn.