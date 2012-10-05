Overview
-- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC)
announced plans to finance a redevelopment of Bill's Gamblin' Hall & Saloon on
the Las Vegas Strip through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary.
-- We are assigning borrower Corner Investment Propco LLC our 'B-'
corporate credit rating and the proposed $180 million term loan our 'B'
issue-level rating.
-- The negative rating outlook is aligned with our current outlook on CEC
and reflects our view of the linkage between Corner Investment Propco and
Caesars.
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Corner Investment
Propco LLC (hereafter referred to as Caesars Drai's) its 'B-' corporate credit
rating. The company is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Las Vegas-based
Caesars Entertainment Corp. The rating outlook is negative.
At the same time, we assigned Caesars Drai's proposed $180 million senior
secured term loan due 2019 our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than
the 'B-' corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating
our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event
of a payment default. The proposed term loan will not be guaranteed by direct
parent Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. or the ultimate parent,
Caesars Entertainment Corp.
The company will use proceeds from the term loan to fund construction costs
associated with the redevelopment of Bill's, fund an interest reserve and
working capital, and pay fees and expenses.
Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on Caesars Drai's reflects our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of
the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," according to our rating
criteria.
Our assessment of Caesars Drai's financial risk profile as highly leveraged
reflects the aggressive financial policy and weak credit profile of the
ultimate parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC). Although the borrower is
structured as an unrestricted subsidiary of CEC, we believe its credit quality
is linked to that of CEC. We believe that a bankruptcy at CEC could cause a
bankruptcy at Caesars Drai's, if management decides it is in its best interest
to include it in a broader bankruptcy proceeding.
Beyond the structural linkage related to CEC's controlling position, Caesars
Drai's will also rely on approximately $23.5 million of fixed lease payments
from the direct parent Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC). These
lease payments comprise the majority of the cash flows available to service
debt each year under our performance expectations, although the payments can
step down based on leverage at Caesars Drai's. While these lease payments
offer steady cash flow streams sufficient to meet debt service needs, given
CEC's weak credit profile (including operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA
of about 12x and EBITDA coverage of interest of just 0.9x as of June 30,
2012), we believe this level of fixed-lease payment could challenge CEOC's
ability to meet its own debt obligations in the event performance trends
across the Las Vegas Strip deteriorate or cash flows from this project fail to
reach at least that level.
Our assessment of Caesars Drai's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects
the entity's reliance on a single property for cash flow, its position in a
highly competitive market with many casino and nightclub operators, and risks
associated with redeveloping and turning around an underperforming property,
including attracting a new customer demographic. The project is a
redevelopment of Bill's Gamblin' Hall & Saloon, which will add a Drai's
designed and managed nightclub and dayclub, upgrade the casino, and remodel
and convert the hotel into a boutique hotel. While the renovation project
faces construction and execution risks, these risks are lower than those of a
new build, in our view. Our business risk assessment also takes into account
the property's favorable location on the Las Vegas Strip, which lends itself
to significant foot traffic, management's significant experience in operating
casinos and nightclubs, and the inclusion of the property in Caesars' Total
Rewards network.
Our forecast for Caesars Drai's incorporates the lease payment that CEOC will
make to Caesars Drai's. The lease payment begins at $23.5 million and can step
down to $20 million and $15 million upon reaching certain leverage triggers.
We also expect that the club at the property will generate about $15 million
to $20 million in EBITDA. These cash flows will be available to service debt
at the property, and we expect that these combined cash flows will more than
cover fixed charges. Any excess cash flow generated by the club (EBITDA less
interest, taxes, and maintenance capital spending associated with the club)
must first be offered as a prepayment to term loan lenders until the
cumulative club excess cash flow equals the initial amount of principal and
interest allocated to the club's construction (approximately $70 million). In
the event that lenders do not accept the full amount of excess cash flow as a
prepayment, Caesars Drai's may make restricted payments in an amount equal to
half of that excess cash flow.
While the lease payment by CEOC is fixed starting at $23.5 million, our
current forecast is that the casino and hotel components of the property will
generate $15 million to $17 million in EBITDA in the first few years of
operations. Although this represents a meaningful improvement over current
levels of performance, this level of EBITDA is below the expected lease
payment over the next few years. Given restrictions limiting CEC's access to
the cash flow generated at the club and its weak credit profile, we believe
the inability of the casino and hotel components to generate a level of cash
flow closer to or in excess of the lease payments over the intermediate term
could bring into question Caesars' willingness and ability to make the
required lease payments.
Liquidity
Under our performance expectations and based on the terms of the financing, we
believe Caesars Drai's has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our
criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18
months to cover uses by about 1.2x, incorporating the proposed financing and
expected construction costs.
-- We believe that net sources would be positive during the first full
year of operations, even if EBITDA were to be 15% lower than our current
expectations.
The financing includes a prefunded 20-month interest reserve, which will
support interest payments throughout the construction period and three months
post opening. While we would normally view this as a thin interest reserve,
the contractual nature of the Caesars lease payment, which we expect will be
sufficient to cover debt service and amortization payments under the term
loan, largely mitigate this risk. Additionally, given that the project is a
renovation, rather than a rebuild, and considering its strong location and
brand in the market, we believe the interest reserve sufficiently addresses
construction and ramp up risks. Furthermore, we expect Caesars Drai's will
enter into a guaranteed maximum price contract for construction, which along
with a modest construction contingency (about 4% of construction costs) and a
$20 million completion guarantee (14% of construction costs) provided by
Caesars, should cover any potential cost overruns.
The financial maintenance covenants will include a minimum EBITDA covenant for
the first year post opening and a maximum net first-lien leverage covenant
following that. We do not yet know the levels of these covenants, but expect
they will be set with some cushion to management's forecast. The credit
facility will also contain an equity cure provision, and we expect that in the
event of a potential covenant violation, the owners will step in to cure a
covenant default.
Debt maturities are minimal, consisting solely of term loan amortization of 1%
beginning two quarters after the property is open, until the term loan matures
in 2019. The financing also includes mandatory offers to prepay term loan
balances with excess cash flow (defined as club EBITDA less interest on the
portion of the term loan allocated to the club, taxes, and maintenance capital
spending) generated by the club, until the cumulative excess cash flow
generated by the club equals the initial amount of principal and interest
allocated to the club's construction.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Caesars Drai's to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following
the release of this report.
Outlook
Our rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the linkage between the
credit quality of Caesars Drai's and CEC, despite our belief that the
financing package and other liquidity enhancements, including a 20-month
interest reserve, provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service
obligations over at least the next few years.
We could lower the ratings on CEC, and in turn on Caesars Drai's, if Caesars'
weak performance trends experienced in the second quarter continue, or if we
no longer believe that Caesars' EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2013 and
that positive momentum will start to build again in the Las Vegas region.
Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive operating momentum to
continue into 2014, we believe CEC could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed
charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to
restructure its debt obligations. Given CEC's very weak credit measures and
limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of the outlook to stable or
positive rating momentum would require meaningful outperformance relative to
our forecast.
In addition, we could lower the rating if the casino and hotel EBITDA
underperforms our expectations and we no longer expect it to ramp up to a
level of cash flow closer to or in excess of the lease payments made by CEOC.
Given CEC's limited ability to access additional cash flow generated at
Caesars Drai's beyond the casino and hotel components, failure of the property
to generate sufficient cash flow to offset the lease payment could bring into
question Caesars' willingness and ability to make these payments.
Ratings List
New Rating
Corner Investment Propco LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/--
$180M sr secd term loan due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 2