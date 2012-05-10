(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based Societe Generale Marocaine
de Banques' (SGMB) National Long-term rating at 'AAA(mar)' with Stable Outlook,
Short-term rating at 'F1+(mar)' and Support Rating at '2'.
SGMB's National Long- and Short-term ratings and Support Rating are underpinned
by the high probability of support it is likely to receive from its majority
shareholder, Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), if needed. Given SG's
good position in North African countries and history of support to group
entities, Fitch believes that SG would have a very high propensity to support
SGMB, but support is constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
SG holds a long-standing controlling 56.9% stake in SGMB, which was the
fourth-largest bank in Morocco by total assets at end-2011, with around 9%
market share of deposits and loans. SGMB is well integrated into SG, which
tightly controls its Moroccan subsidiary. Supervisory board and senior
management responsibilities are broadly shared with SG group members, and SGMB's
credit, liquidity and market risks are overseen by the parent.
SGMB's satisfactory profitability ratios (operating ROAE and ROAA at 23.3% and
2.4% respectively in 2011) have been supported in recent years by a dynamic
lending activity, continuing in 2011, although at a lower pace. Unless the
Moroccan economy weakens sharply in 2012 as a result of a potential
intensification of the eurozone crisis, SGMB's profitability should remain
stable.
Fitch believes that SGMB's improving credit underwriting and recovery
capabilities should help contain its credit costs in 2012 (loan impairment
charges/average gross loans at 0.8% in 2011) despite a possible economic
slowdown and high obligor concentration in SGMB's loan book, which increases
vulnerability. The top 10 on- and off-balance sheet group obligors net of SG
guarantees accounted for 1.4x SGMB's Fitch core capital at end-2011.
The higher impaired loans/gross loans ratio at end-2011 (7.3% versus 6.4% at
end-2010) mainly reflected SGMB's tightened loan classification policy in view
of credit risk deterioration in the Moroccan tourism and export-oriented SME
sectors. Net impaired loans/equity was at a moderate 16.3% at end-2011.
SGMB's funding is prudently managed and relies on a stable and fragmented client
deposit base (73.5% of non-equity funding at end-2011). Since 2009, SGMB has
been directing costly client term deposits towards certificate of deposits (CD)
and bond subscriptions. Recourse to market funding remains limited and
refinancing needs are prudently managed. In addition, the bank benefits from a
EUR100m standby credit line with SG, in case of liquidity stress.
Fitch considers SGMB's Fitch core capital and Basel II Tier 1 ratios (10.6% and
9.75%, respectively, at end-2011) to be only acceptable, given the bank's loan
book concentration.
