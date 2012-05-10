May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating and '4' recovery rating to The Ryland Group Inc.'s (Ryland's) proposed $150 million convertible senior notes due 2018. The company could upsize the offering to $172.5 million at the underwriter's option. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. The notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by substantially all of Ryland's direct and indirect wholly-owned homebuilding subsidiaries. Ryland's newly issued notes will rank equally with its $824 million of existing senior unsecured notes. The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purchases. The company's next debt maturity is in June 2013 when $167 million 6.9% senior notes mature. We believe the company will ultimately use the additional liquidity raised through this offering to repay its 2013 debt maturity. Our ratings on Ryland Group Inc. reflect an aggressive financial risk profile, which reflects EBITDA-based metrics that remain weak for the rating. We view Ryland's business risk profile to be fair because of the company's less-capital-intensive land strategies that result in a shorter years supply and predominantly developed supply of land. Profitability, however, has remained elusive. Community count growth should help volume growth, and Ryland could achieve modest profitability in 2012. Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ryland's community count growth and modest margin expansion will result in steady improvement and a return to modest profitability in 2012. Ryland's strong cash position, relative to its near-term capital needs, is a critical ratings support as well. We would lower ratings if operating results do not improve as expected and if key credit metrics are not on an improving trajectory, such that we believe adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will reach 6x or lower in 2013. We would also lower the rating if liquidity weakens significantly, which could occur if Ryland does not refinance its 2013 maturity and it cannot obtain a credit facility to provide additional liquidity. An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months due to our expectation that Ryland's leverage will remain elevated. For the most recent report, please see "Summary: The Ryland Group Inc.," published Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance for U.S. Homebuilders Is On The Mend, But Risks Remain, published April 10, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published April 10, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, published Sept. 27, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 28, 2011. Ratings List The Ryland Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable New Rating The Ryland Group. Inc. $150 million convert. notes due 2018 BB- Recovery rating 4