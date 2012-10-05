Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B'
issue-level and '5' recovery rating on The Woodlands, Texas-based chemicals and
plastics distributor Nexeo Solutions LLC's term loan remains unchanged following
the company's proposal to increase the term loan to $525 million from $325
million. All of our other ratings on Nexeo, including the 'B+' corporate credit
rating, also remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.
Nexeo will use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its
asset-based revolving (ABL) credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
The '5' recovery rating on Nexeo's term loan indicates our expectation of a
modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the
complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Nexeo to
be published later on RatingsDirect.
For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard &
Poor's summary analysis, "Nexeo Solutions LLC," published Sept. 13, 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Unchanged
Nexeo Solutions LLC
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
$525mil. Sr Secd term loan B
due 2018 B
Recovery rating 5
Subordinated B-
Recovery rating 6
