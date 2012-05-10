(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Cajastur MBS 1, Fondo de Titulizacion
de Activos, a Spanish RMBS transaction, as follows:
Class A (ISIN ES0347458004): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off Rating Watch Negative
(RWN); Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0347458012): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
The loans in the underlying portfolio were originated by Caja de Ahorro de
Asturias (Cajastur) now part of Liberbank S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2').
The class A notes were placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 16 November
2011, following the downgrade of Banco Popular Espanol S.A. to below 'A'/'F1'.
The bank acted as the note paying agent and treasury account provider in this
deal and was replaced on 24 November 2011 by BNP Paribas Securities Services,
Sucursal en Espana ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').
On 3 April 2012, Fitch maintained the class A notes on RWN due to the downgrade
of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'),
which acted as the account bank, swap collateral account bank and commingling
deposit account bank. Banco Santander ('A'/Negative/'F1') assumed these roles on
10 April 2012.
In line with the agency's structured finance counterparty criteria, both BNP
Paribas Securities Services and Banco Santander are deemed eligible
counterparties to support the current 'AAAsf' rating of the class A notes, and
as a result the agency has removed the notes from RWN.
The reported performance of the assets is in line with Fitch's expectations. As
of March 2012, the outstanding balance of loans in arrears by more than three
months stood at 0.5% of the current portfolio, while cumulative defaults
(defined as loans in arrears by more than 12 months) were EUR1.1m, i.e. 0.2% of
the initial pool balance. The outstanding balance of defaulted loans has been
fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. Fitch expects
the gross excess spread to remain sufficient for provisioning purposes on the
upcoming payment dates. Given the current pipeline of late stage arrears, the
agency does not expect to see a significant increase in defaults on the upcoming
payment dates. For these reasons, the agency has affirmed the ratings on the
notes.
The transaction is a securitisation of Spanish mortgage loans to individuals and
secured loans to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed
individuals. Fitch applied its RMBS and SME criteria to the relevant portions of
the portfolio (31% of the current pool are SME loans). The agency considers that
the SME segment of the portfolio has a higher probability of default than the
standard residential loans granted to individuals.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)