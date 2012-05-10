(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Sutton Bridge Financing Ltd's (SBF)
senior secured bonds on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:
GBP195m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN
USD150m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN
The maintenance of the RWN reflects uncertainty about how the recently launched
plant sale process will proceed and the precise implications that this may have
for the bonds. EDF Energy is obliged by the European Commission (EC) to sell
Sutton Bridge in the near term in a market where short-term spark spreads are
very weak for gas fired power generation.
Spot clean spark spreads have weakened further in the past six months to
GBP1-GBP2/MWh due to weak power demand and an increase in coal-fired generation,
which is relatively cheap compared to gas. Fitch expects that the spark spreads
will increase in the medium term to more economically justified levels supported
by a tightening UK reserve margin, due to the planned retirements of coal and
then nuclear capacity, higher carbon prices and the need to supplement a higher
share of intermittent wind capacity with flexible gas-fired generation.
In a more favourable sale scenario, bidders deem that medium-term spark spreads
will improve and that the plant's future cash flows support the bonds. In this
case, the new owner can either meet the terms of the revised change in control
provisions and keep the bonds in place or else prepay the bonds and break costs.
Bondholders' consent was received in 2010 to amend the change in control
provisions and allow EDF Energy to sell the plant if, inter alia, the revised
transaction structure obtained an investment grade rating from two rating
agencies.
In an unfavourable sale scenario, bidders may take a more pessimistic view of
medium-term spark spreads leading to bids insufficient to cover the bonds. In
this case, EDF Energy would have to either seek the consent of the EC to delay
the sale process or else to sell the plant but agree to fund any shortfall in
order to prepay the bonds. Fitch notes that EDF Energy is incentivised by
potential EC penalties to complete the sale process and, due to reputation
reasons, ensure that bondholders are kept whole.
There is a theoretical scenario where if plant valuations fall far short of the
value to cover the bonds and EDF Energy is unable to delay the sale process,
then EDF Energy may be unwilling to fund the shortfall. In this case,
bondholders may ultimately be exposed to default.
Fitch will review the RWN again within the next three months. The RWN may be
resolved when there is further clarity on the likely outcome of the plant sale
process, the proposed commercial and financial profile of the plant up to bond
maturity and the implications for the bonds.
The 'BBB' ratings are supported by the plant's stable operating performance
which has recovered to normal levels following the 2010 outage. Financial
performance has been healthy due to protection from market conditions afforded
by the existing CTA with EDF Energy. The 12-month historical EBITDA debt service
cover ratio as at 31 December 2011 stood at 1.84x.
Sutton Bridge Power owns an 819 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station in
England, which was financed in part by the proceeds of the two SBF bond issues.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)