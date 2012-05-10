May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB' rating
on Corporate Backed Trust Certificates Kinder Morgan Debenture-Backed Series
2002-6's $10.574 million trust certificates and removed it from CreditWatch with
developing implications, where we placed it on Oct. 21, 2011.
Our rating on the certificates is dependent on our rating on the underlying
security, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s 7.45% senior secured debentures due March 1,
2098 ('BB').
Today's rating action follows our April 26, 2012, affirmation of our 'BB'
rating on the underlying security and its subsequent removal from CreditWatch
with developing implications. We may take subsequent rating actions on the
certificates due to changes in our rating on the underlying security.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at