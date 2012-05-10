May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB' rating on Corporate Backed Trust Certificates Kinder Morgan Debenture-Backed Series 2002-6's $10.574 million trust certificates and removed it from CreditWatch with developing implications, where we placed it on Oct. 21, 2011. Our rating on the certificates is dependent on our rating on the underlying security, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s 7.45% senior secured debentures due March 1, 2098 ('BB'). Today's rating action follows our April 26, 2012, affirmation of our 'BB' rating on the underlying security and its subsequent removal from CreditWatch with developing implications. We may take subsequent rating actions on the certificates due to changes in our rating on the underlying security. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at