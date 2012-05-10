Overview -- We expect U.S.-based Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to benefit from good growth trends in U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) and improving credit measures. -- We are revising our rating outlook on Host to positive from stable. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that are in line with our targets for a one notch higher rating. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to positive from stable. We affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The positive rating outlook revision reflects our belief that Host may improve credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our expectation that the company will continue to pursue a significant level of hotel acquisitions. We expect that U.S. RevPAR growth and Host's demonstrated willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of equity to finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and external growth. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Host's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to total lease adjusted debt in the low-teens percentage area at March 2012, and the company's reliance on external sources of capital for growth as a real estate investment trust (REIT). These credit measures include Host's pro rata share of joint venture debt and EBITDA and announced debt repayment subsequent to the end of the first quarter 2012. We believe continued revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth in the U.S. lodging industry in 2012, as well as Host's relatively prudent use of equity capital to expand its hotel portfolio will enable the company to improve these credit measures over time. Additionally, EBITDA coverage of interest expense was around 3x at March 2012, which was good for the current rating. We anticipate that coverage will likely increase in 2012 and 2013 due to EBITDA growth, and that Host will otherwise maintain an adequate liquidity profile. Our assessment of Host's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on the company's high-quality and geographically diversified hotel portfolio in the U.S., strong brand relationships, and experienced management team. Partly offsetting these positive attributes are the cyclical nature of the lodging industry and the associated revenue and earnings volatility of the company's owned hotel portfolio. Host's comparable hotel RevPAR increased 6.1% in the first quarter of 2012, driven by higher occupancy and a 2.9% increase in ADR, boosting comparable hotel adjusted profit margins 100 basis points. This and acquisitions drove a 23% EBITDA increase during the quarter (including Host's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint-venture EBITDA). Host raised its 2012 comparable RevPAR guidance to 5% to 7% from 4% to 6%, reflecting a strengthening group booking pace. Host expects to be a net buyer of hotels this year, but says it will be prudent, and that if hotel valuations increase further, it may wind up selling more hotels than it currently contemplates. Host recently terminated the acquisition of the Grand Hyatt Washington, D.C., which would have cost $442 million, including the assumption of a $166 million mortgage loan, under the terms of the terminated purchase agreement. It did so because it believed the valuation was too high, given macroeconomic and RevPAR concerns during the second half of 2011. Host completed significant capital markets activity during the first quarter, issuing $350 million in senior notes at a low coupon and using the proceeds and the company's high cash balances to repay approximately $1 billion in debt subsequent to the quarter's end. Host alsoissued $172 million in equity during the quarter and put in place a new $400 million continuous equity offering program, and sold the San Francisco Airport Marriott for $108 million. Cash balances, pro forma for debt repayment and disposition proceeds after the end of the quarter, were around $300 million. The rating is also supported by the good expected lodging environment. Hotel room demand in the U.S. achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve around 3% in 2012 and 2% in 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy will likely grow to 62% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 5% and 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single-digit area in 2013. In addition to the aforementioned RevPAR expectations, key aspects of our operating performance expectations for Host are: -- We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR will grow in the mid-single-digit area and that EBITDA will grow 10% to 15%, primarily because of continued room rate increases. We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR likely will grow at the high end of our U.S. industry range, because of its mix of upscale and luxury hotels. -- Under these operating assumptions, we believe Host's total adjusted debt to EBITDA will decrease to the 5x area, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will increase to the mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense will increase to the low-3x by the end of 2012. These expected measures are good compared with average credit measure targets we believe are in line with our 'BB-' rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6.5x, FFO to adjusted debt around 10% and EBITDA coverage of interest expense above 2x. -- In 2013, we have incorporated into our rating the expectation that Host's RevPAR increases by mid-single digits and EBITDA increases by high-single digits. As a result, we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA can improve to the mid- to high-4x area, FFO to adjusted debt would increase to the mid- to high-teens area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense can improve to the mid-3x area. These expected measures would be good compared with average credit measure targets we believe are in line with a one notch higher 'BB' our rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x and FFO to adjusted debt around 15%. -- We have not incorporated a significant level of acquisitions in these expected credit measures, although we expect Host to continue pursuing them. We believe Host will likely build in a very good cushion in credit measures in 2012 and 2013 at the current rating, and may build in a sufficient cushion to absorb acquisitions and achieve a one-notch-higher rating. -- We believe Host likely will continue to partly finance acquisitions with the issuance of equity. Host's frequent access of the equity market to partly fund acquisitions gives it the ability to pursue them in the future without significantly increasing leverage. This has been particularly important given valuation multiples for its recently announced and completed acquisitions were high and reflected competition for high-quality assets in urban markets that propelled acquisition multiples to elevated levels last year. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Host has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are: -- As a REIT, Host pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends, and relies on external sources of liquidity and asset sales to fund growth. -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even if forecasted EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We believe Host has satisfactory standing in credit markets and a sound relationship with its banks. -- We expect Host to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk management. -- We expect the cushion relative to Host's financial covenants in its credit agreement will remain good, and believe it would not violate these measures, even if forecasted EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%. Also supporting Host's liquidity position are cash balances, pro forma for debt repayment and disposition proceeds after the end of the quarter that are around $300 million, and $859 million in availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due November 2015. Under Host's continuous equity offering program, used partly to fund acquisitions, the company raised $323 million in equity proceeds in 2011 and $172 million year to date in 2012. Host is also expected to fund significant capital expenditures, which the company anticipates will total between $550 million and $610 million in 2012. Host has aggregate debt maturities of $246 million in 2013 (pro forma for the repayment of the J.W. Marriott, Washington D.C. mortgage), and $644 million in 2014 (pro forma for the redemption of the remainder of Series S notes). We believe Host will successfully access capital markets to refinance these maturities. Recovery analysis Our rating on Host's senior notes is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Host to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our expectation that the company will continue to pursue a significant level of hotel acquisitions. We expect that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth and Host's demonstrated willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of equity to finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and external growth. A one notch upgrade is contingent on our gaining confidence that the company will be able to sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on average and FFO to total debt around 15% on average. A downgrade is unlikely over the intermediate term, but could arise from excessive debt-financed acquisitions, or a worse-than-expected RevPAR moderation, causing credit measures to weaken.

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Preferred Stock B- Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 1