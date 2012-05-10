Overview
-- We expect U.S.-based Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to benefit from
good growth trends in U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) and improving
credit measures.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on Host to positive from stable.
-- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve
credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that are in line with our
targets for a one notch higher rating.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook
on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to positive from stable. We affirmed all ratings
on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The positive rating outlook revision reflects our belief that Host may improve
credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line
with our targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our
expectation that the company will continue to pursue a significant level of
hotel acquisitions. We expect that U.S. RevPAR growth and Host's demonstrated
willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of equity to
finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and external
growth.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our
assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory,"
according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Host's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects
total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to
total lease adjusted debt in the low-teens percentage area at March 2012, and
the company's reliance on external sources of capital for growth as a real
estate investment trust (REIT). These credit measures include Host's pro rata
share of joint venture debt and EBITDA and announced debt repayment subsequent
to the end of the first quarter 2012. We believe continued revenue per
available room (RevPAR) growth in the U.S. lodging industry in 2012, as well
as Host's relatively prudent use of equity capital to expand its hotel
portfolio will enable the company to improve these credit measures over time.
Additionally, EBITDA coverage of interest expense was around 3x at March 2012,
which was good for the current rating. We anticipate that coverage will likely
increase in 2012 and 2013 due to EBITDA growth, and that Host will otherwise
maintain an adequate liquidity profile.
Our assessment of Host's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on the
company's high-quality and geographically diversified hotel portfolio in the
U.S., strong brand relationships, and experienced management team. Partly
offsetting these positive attributes are the cyclical nature of the lodging
industry and the associated revenue and earnings volatility of the company's
owned hotel portfolio.
Host's comparable hotel RevPAR increased 6.1% in the first quarter of 2012,
driven by higher occupancy and a 2.9% increase in ADR, boosting comparable
hotel adjusted profit margins 100 basis points. This and acquisitions drove a
23% EBITDA increase during the quarter (including Host's pro rata share of
unconsolidated joint-venture EBITDA). Host raised its 2012 comparable RevPAR
guidance to 5% to 7% from 4% to 6%, reflecting a strengthening group booking
pace. Host expects to be a net buyer of hotels this year, but says it will be
prudent, and that if hotel valuations increase further, it may wind up selling
more hotels than it currently contemplates. Host recently terminated the
acquisition of the Grand Hyatt Washington, D.C., which would have cost $442
million, including the assumption of a $166 million mortgage loan, under the
terms of the terminated purchase agreement. It did so because it believed the
valuation was too high, given macroeconomic and RevPAR concerns during the
second half of 2011.
Host completed significant capital markets activity during the first quarter,
issuing $350 million in senior notes at a low coupon and using the proceeds
and the company's high cash balances to repay approximately $1 billion in debt
subsequent to the quarter's end. Host alsoissued $172 million in equity during
the quarter and put in place a new $400 million continuous equity offering
program, and sold the San Francisco Airport Marriott for $108 million. Cash
balances, pro forma for debt repayment and disposition proceeds after the end
of the quarter, were around $300 million.
The rating is also supported by the good expected lodging environment. Hotel
room demand in the U.S. achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we
believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more
moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will
improve around 3% in 2012 and 2% in 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted
at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe
occupancy will likely grow to 62% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in
average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012
and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 5%
and 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single-digit area in 2013.
In addition to the aforementioned RevPAR expectations, key aspects of our
operating performance expectations for Host are:
-- We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR will grow in the mid-single-digit area
and that EBITDA will grow 10% to 15%, primarily because of continued room rate
increases. We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR likely will grow at the high end of
our U.S. industry range, because of its mix of upscale and luxury hotels.
-- Under these operating assumptions, we believe Host's total adjusted
debt to EBITDA will decrease to the 5x area, funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt will increase to the mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage
of interest expense will increase to the low-3x by the end of 2012. These
expected measures are good compared with average credit measure targets we
believe are in line with our 'BB-' rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA
below 6.5x, FFO to adjusted debt around 10% and EBITDA coverage of interest
expense above 2x.
-- In 2013, we have incorporated into our rating the expectation that
Host's RevPAR increases by mid-single digits and EBITDA increases by
high-single digits. As a result, we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA can
improve to the mid- to high-4x area, FFO to adjusted debt would increase to
the mid- to high-teens area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense can
improve to the mid-3x area. These expected measures would be good compared
with average credit measure targets we believe are in line with a one notch
higher 'BB' our rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x and FFO
to adjusted debt around 15%.
-- We have not incorporated a significant level of acquisitions in these
expected credit measures, although we expect Host to continue pursuing them.
We believe Host will likely build in a very good cushion in credit measures in
2012 and 2013 at the current rating, and may build in a sufficient cushion to
absorb acquisitions and achieve a one-notch-higher rating.
-- We believe Host likely will continue to partly finance acquisitions
with the issuance of equity. Host's frequent access of the equity market to
partly fund acquisitions gives it the ability to pursue them in the future
without significantly increasing leverage. This has been particularly
important given valuation multiples for its recently announced and completed
acquisitions were high and reflected competition for high-quality assets in
urban markets that propelled acquisition multiples to elevated levels last
year.
Liquidity
Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Host
has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant
elements of its liquidity profile are:
-- As a REIT, Host pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as
dividends, and relies on external sources of liquidity and asset sales to fund
growth.
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even if forecasted
EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- We believe Host has satisfactory standing in credit markets and a
sound relationship with its banks.
-- We expect Host to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk
management.
-- We expect the cushion relative to Host's financial covenants in its
credit agreement will remain good, and believe it would not violate these
measures, even if forecasted EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%.
Also supporting Host's liquidity position are cash balances, pro forma for
debt repayment and disposition proceeds after the end of the quarter that are
around $300 million, and $859 million in availability under its $1 billion
revolving credit facility due November 2015. Under Host's continuous equity
offering program, used partly to fund acquisitions, the company raised $323
million in equity proceeds in 2011 and $172 million year to date in 2012. Host
is also expected to fund significant capital expenditures, which the company
anticipates will total between $550 million and $610 million in 2012. Host has
aggregate debt maturities of $246 million in 2013 (pro forma for the repayment
of the J.W. Marriott, Washington D.C. mortgage), and $644 million in 2014 (pro
forma for the redemption of the remainder of Series S notes). We believe Host
will successfully access capital markets to refinance these maturities.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on Host's senior notes is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Host to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve credit
measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our
targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our expectation that
the company will continue to pursue a significant level of hotel acquisitions.
We expect that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth and Host's
demonstrated willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of
equity to finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and
external growth.
A one notch upgrade is contingent on our gaining confidence that the company
will be able to sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on average and FFO
to total debt around 15% on average. A downgrade is unlikely over the
intermediate term, but could arise from excessive debt-financed acquisitions,
or a worse-than-expected RevPAR moderation, causing credit measures to weaken.
