Overview
-- On July 19, 2012, U.S. broadcaster Nexstar entered into an agreement
to purchase 12 TV stations owned by Newport Television Holdings for $285
million, concluding the company's strategic review process.
-- We are placing our 'B' rating on the company on CreditWatch with
positive implications. We are also placing all issue-level ratings on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our current reassessment of the
company's future business and financial risk profile, weighing its expanded
station holdings and its pending refinancing.
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' rating on
Texas-based TV broadcaster Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. on
CreditWatch with positive implications. We also placed all issue-level ratings
on CreditWatch with positive implications.
We expect to withdraw the issue-level ratings on the existing senior secured
credit facility and the senior subordinated notes when they are ultimately
repaid through a refinancing.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement is based on our view that the stations to be
acquired from Newport Television will improve Nexstar's station portfolio. The
Newport stations include two top 50 markets and will increase network and
geographic diversification. We expect that the company will also be able to
generate cost synergies as some of the acquired stations are in the same
market or state as current Nexstar stations. The transaction is expected to
close later this year or early next year.
Our rating on Nexstar reflects the company's position as a midsize TV
broadcaster focused on smaller markets (which generate smaller pools of ad
spending), the structural issues that local TV broadcasting faces as a mature
business, and the vulnerability of Nexstar's ad revenue stream to economic
downturns and the election cycle.
Nexstar's second-quarter 2012 results were in line with our expectations.
Revenue and EBITDA grew by 18% and 35%, respectively, year over year, driven
largely by strong growth in political ad revenue and retransmission fees. Core
ad revenue grew by 6.7%, 2.2% on an unaffected same-station basis (excluding
stations that changed their affiliation), as the largest category--auto
advertising--rose 16%. The EBITDA margin for the quarter improved to 39% from
34% as a result of higher retransmission fee revenue. We expect full-year 2012
revenue and EBITDA growth of around 20% and 40%, respectively, not including
the results of the Newport stations to be acquired. Lease-adjusted leverage
was 5.6x as of June 30, 2012. Pro forma for the station acquisition, leverage
was over 6x. Management has stated that the stations are being acquired for an
average 2011/2012 broadcast cash flow multiple of approximately 8.3x,
excluding synergies.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing once we have completed our
discussion and analysis of the expanded station group, and have assessed the
new capital structure, covenant terms, and maturity profile. Our preliminarily
assumption is minimal incremental leverage through the upcoming refinancing.
We will also review management's financial policy regarding leverage and
shareholder returns, following its 2011-2012 exploration of strategic
alternatives.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC
Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc.
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/--
Mission Broadcasting Inc.
Senior secured credit facilities BB-/Watch Pos BB-
Recovery Rating* 1
Senior secured second-lien notes B/Watch Pos B/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating* 4
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Senior secured credit facilities BB-/Watch Pos BB-
Recovery Rating* 1
Senior secured second-lien B/Watch Pos B/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating 4
Subordinated CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Nexstar Finance LLC
Subordinated CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+
Recovery Rating* 6
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially