(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating (VR) at
'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this release.
ADCB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that
there is an extremely high probability of support from the UAE authorities in
case of need, given the bank's high systemic importance and government
ownership, as well as the strong history of support in the UAE. In addition,
Fitch believes that support would be forthcoming from the Abu Dhabi government
('AA'/Stable/'F1+), which has injected hybrid capital into the leading Abu Dhabi
banks. The Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu
Dhabi government, holds a 58.08% stake in the bank. A change in Fitch's view of
the willingness or ability of the UAE authorities to provide sovereign support
for ADCB could change the bank's IDRs.
The VR reflects ADCB's strong franchise, good earnings capabilities and improved
liquidity and capital position. It also reflects its high real estate lending
exposure, which could weaken asset quality in the short term and higher lending
concentration compared to other rated UAE banks.
Fitch believes that further loan book diversification, demonstrated recovery on
rescheduled loans and an improvement in the operating environment could lead to
an upgrade of the VR. Further deterioration in asset quality affecting the
bank's capitalisation and profitability could lead to a downgrade of the VR.
ADCB's pre-impairment operating profit has steadily increased by 13% p.a. for
the past three years. Lower loan impairment charges and a large one-off gain
from the sale of its Malaysian associate additionally boosted ADCB's net income
in 2011. Fitch expects profitability to remain robust but to grow at a slower
pace in 2012 due to strong competition, low loan growth and an increase in
funding costs.
The non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio decreased to an acceptable 4.6% at
end-2011 from a high 11.1% at end-2010 mainly due to the reclassification of its
exposure to Dubai World as performing. However, similar to most banks in the
UAE, there was a significant increase in renegotiated loans in 2011, some of
which could become problematic in the future. The bank has also aggressively
written off AED2.5bn (2% of gross loans) during 2011. Fitch expects the Abu
Dhabi slowdown and the troubled real estate sector to continue to add pressure
on asset quality in the short term.
Liquidity has improved significantly over the past three years with the
loans/deposits ratio decreasing to 113% in Q112 from 145% at end-2009, although
this remains high compared to peers. More positively, the bank's highly liquid
assets provide an adequate buffer against deposit outflows. ADCB is primarily
funded by customer deposits and has diverse wholesale funding sources. The bank
continues to improve its funding base by increasing customer deposits, which
Fitch views as essential to reduce concentration and achieve healthy loan growth
in the future.
ADCB's capital position strengthened after the conversion of its mandatory
convertible bonds and the sale of its Malaysian associate. The Fitch core
capital ratio increased to 13% at end-2011 from 8% at end-2010. In Fitch's
opinion, the bank's adequate capital buffer and sustainable pre-impairment
operating profit mitigate the high loan book concentration risk.
Established in 1985, ADCB is the third-largest bank in the UAE in terms of
assets. The bank has a strong brand and a leading retail and corporate
franchise.
The rating actions are as follows:
ADCB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)