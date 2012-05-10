UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO says ING Groep NV Asian assets would be a "fit" with companys
growth plan * Has "firepower" to finance smaller acquisitions, looking at "a number of
things" in Asia, United States - CEO * Would consider selling equity to take on a larger acquisition - CEO * CEO says has good support from institutional investors to make acquisitions
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim