-- We believe that credit impairments in FCC Holdings' receivables
portfolio in fourth-quarter 2011 are likely to trigger the violation of debt
covenants.
-- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured
ratings on the company to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
-- Our ratings on FCC Holdings remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We could lower the ratings if FCC Holdings is unable to amend
covenants associated with its secured or unsecured debt.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said it lowered its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings
on FCC HoldingsLLC (First Capital) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The ratings
remain on
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 4, 2011.
"The downgrade reflects the deterioration in First Capital's loan portfolio in
2011. We expect that credit impairments in the fourth quarter will lead to a
significant net loss for 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rian
Pressman. "Moreover, a substantial net loss in fourth-quarter 2011 is likely
to trigger the violation of covenants associated with First Capital's secured
or unsecured debt, if not amended or modified."
In particular, First Capital's $100 million senior notes have a tangible net
worth covenant of $160 million. As of Sept. 30, 2011, First Capital had
tangible equity of about $186 million.
If we expect the company will be unable to amend its secured or unsecured debt
covenants, we could lower our rating by one notch or more. We could remove the
ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them at their current level if management
amends the debt covenants. An upgrade depends on First Capital reducing its
higher-risk credit exposures, including larger loans and loans primarily
secured by noncore collateral, including contractually recurring revenue and
equipment.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Primary Credit Analyst: Rian M Pressman, New York (1) 212-438-2574;
rian_pressman@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Adom Rosengarten, New York (1) 212-438-7382;
adom_rosengarten@standardandpoors.com