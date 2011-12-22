NEW YORK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA' rating to the
Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares (VMTP Shares) issued by Federated
Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FPT) and
simultaneously
affirmed the 'AAA' rating on the remaining outstanding auction market preferred
shares (AMPS), following a voluntary tender offer which expired on Dec. 20,
2011. Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund is a municipal bond
closed-end fund managed by Federated Investment Management Company (Federated)
with $141 million of total assets as of Dec. 20, 2011. The following rating
actions are effective immediately:
--$27,000,000 of VMTP Shares, series 2014, with a liquidation preference of
$25,000 per share, due Dec. 22, 2014, rated 'AAA';
--$14,900,000 of AMPS, series A, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per
share, affirmed at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' ratings assigned to the VMTP Shares and AMPS are based on asset
coverage provided to each series of preferred shares by the fund's portfolio,
structural protections afforded by mandatory deleveraging provisions in the
event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that
govern the fund's operations and the capabilities of Federated as investment
advisor. Fitch's ratings on the VMTP Shares and AMPS speak only to the credit
risk of the securities and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market.
TENDER OFFER
The fund's issuance of VMTP Shares was undertaken to replace AMPS will be
purchased as a result of the fund's voluntary tender offer for up to 100% of
AMPS at a price equal to 96% of liquidation preference and unpaid dividends.
The
tender offer ended on Dec. 20, 2011 with 64.4% of AMPS being tendered. As a
result of the tender offer and the corresponding issuance of VMTP Shares, the
fund's leverage remains largely unchanged.
Fitch does not view the fund's purchase of AMPS at a price less than the full
liquidation preference amount as a credit event in the form of distressed debt
exchange, given that the tender offer was fully discretionary for investors,
shares were redeemed for cash and there no changes to the terms (such as
dividend rate) of the remaining AMPS.
Regardless of the rating implications, Fitch notes that the fund's purchase of
the AMPS at a price discounted to full liquidation preference differs from the
practice of many other funds which elected to redeem similar securities at full
liquidation preference.
LEVERAGE
As of Dec. 22, 2011, the fund's total leverage was $59 million, or 37% of the
total assets. Leverage consisted of $27.0 million of VMTP Shares, $14.9 million
of AMPS and $17.1 million of floating-rate certificates of tender option bonds.
ASSET COVERAGE
With the issuance of the VMTP Shares, the fund now has four main tests for
maintaining overcollateralization of outstanding leverage, versus two
previously. The VMTP Shares introduced two new asset coverage tests. In
addition, the AMPS maintain asset coverage of at least 100% as calculated by
the
Fitch total and net overcollateralization (OC) tests per the 'AAA' rating
guidelines outlined in Fitch's criteria and also adhere to the 200% asset
coverage test per the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Should the fund fail to satisfy the two new asset coverage tests, the VMTP
Shares governing documents' mandatory redemption provisions will require the
fund to reduce the leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with
the applicable test(s).
Using portfolio data as of Nov. 30, 2011, Fitch calculated the OC tests and
found ratios were in excess of the minimum thresholds required for each test.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the strength of the
structural protections available to the VMTP Shares compared to the rating
stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria since asset
coverage as calculated by Fitch OC tests is not a deleveraging trigger for
these
securities. These tests included determining various 'worst case' scenarios
where the fund's leverage and portfolio composition migrated to the outer
limits
of its operating and investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the fund's issuer
concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolio to 80% 'BBB', 10+
years to maturity bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset coverage
available to the VMTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead passed
at an 'AA' rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of these stress scenarios, combined with their
minimal rating impact, Fitch views the fund's permitted investments, municipal
issuer diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as
consistent with an 'AAA' rating.
FUND PROFILE
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management
investment company that commenced investment operations in 2002. The fund
invests primarily in intermediate-term, investment-grade securities that pay
interest exempt from federal income tax, including AMT. Substantially all of
the
fund's assets (at least 90%) are invested in tax-exempt securities.
From a credit quality perspective, the fund's investment parameters mandate
that
at the time of purchase, at least 80% of the fund's total assets will be
invested in securities of investment-grade credit quality, no more than 20% of
its total assets will be invested in securities rated below investment-grade,
and no investments will be made in securities rated below a 'B' rating, or
deemed as such by fund's internal credit ratings.
THE ADVISOR
Federated serves as the fund's investment advisor, and is a direct wholly owned
subsidiary of Federated Investors, Inc. As of September 30, 2011, Federated
Investors, Inc. and affiliates had approximately $351.7 billion in assets under
management.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the VMTP Shares and AMPS may be sensitive to material
changes in the leverage composition, credit quality of portfolio assets or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded
by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Russ Thomas
Director
+1-312-368-3189
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827