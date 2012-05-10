May 10 - The highly awaited Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Order on Universal Service Fund (USF) and Intercarrier Compensation (ICC) faces numerous appeals and petitions for reconsideration, but it is Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that a stay of the Order is unlikely. However, according to "An Analysis Of The FCC's USF/ICC Order On U.S. Telecom Issuers," published earlier today on RatingsDirect, timing for implementation of some parts remains unclear. "Some companies with the largest dependence on USF are likely to experience a degree of EBITDA margin erosion from reductions in these revenues," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Catherine Cosentino, "but we don't consider this factor has an immediate impact on the credit profile of any of the rated companies." Access charge reductions under the Order are not likely to have a meaningful impact on any of the rated companies' credit profiles either. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.