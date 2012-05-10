May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 14 classes of J.P. Morgan Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. 2003-ML1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release. The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement and stable performance of the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 2.46% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 2.19%, including 0.69% in realized losses to date. There are considerable upcoming maturities with 81.47% maturing by the end of 2013, of which 28.76% is defeased. Class NR is experiencing current cumulative interest shortfalls of $197,565. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 38.2% to $568.3 million from $929.8 million. There are 20 (30.2%) defeased loans within the pool. Fitch identified 17 (14.75%) Loans of Concern, of which two (1.96%) are specially serviced. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (1.13%) secured by a 33,412 square foot (SF) suburban office building located in Santa Monica, CA. The property has suffered from declining performance as a result of lower occupancy. As per the property's rent roll, the occupancy as of March 2012 was 40.3%. The servicer reported 2011 year-end debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 0.43 times (x) compared to 1.53x at issuance. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (0.95%) secured by a 122,253 SF office building located in Sacramento, CA. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2011 due to monetary default. The special servicer reports that negotiations with the borrower are on-going while pursuing all rights and remedies for the trust. The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (0.22%) secured by 11 two-story multifamily apartment buildings with 83 units in North Olmsted, OH. The property has been suffering from declining performance due to lower occupancy and DSCR for the last three years. Servicer reports that occupancy and DSCR as of September 2011 was 78.3% and 0.74x, respectively. Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Outlooks as indicated: --$17.8 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$387.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$26.7 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$10.4 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$22 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.7 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$23.2 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.2 million class G at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16.2 million class H at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$10.4 million class J at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$5.8 million class K at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$5.8 million class L at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$6.9 million class M at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$4.6 million class N at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative. Fitch does not rate class NR. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only class X-1. Class X-2 has paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (, Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions