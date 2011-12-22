OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on two classes from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2010-RR3. -- The rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the sole collateral securing the transaction--class A-4 CMBS certificates from ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on two classes from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2010-RR3 (CGCMS 2010-RR3) (see list). The rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the sole collateral securing the transaction. As of the Dec. 16, 2011, remittance report, the transaction's collateral consists of a $155.2 million portion of $787.9 million class A-4 certificates from ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 (ML-CFC 2007-7), a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 Ratings Lowered On Six Classes; Eight Other Ratings Affirmed, published Oct. 7, 2011. -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, published Nov. 3, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Resecuritizations Of U.S. Super-Senior Conduit/Fusion CMBS Classes, published Aug. 14, 2009. -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss and Recovery Application, published July 21, 2009. RATINGS AFFIRMED Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. Resecuritization pass-through certificates series 2010-RR3 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) ML-SR AAA (sf) 28.6% ML-JR A- (sf) 0.0% Primary Credit Analyst: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574; dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Ivy Roldan, New York (1) 212-438-6235; ivy_roldan@standardandpoors.com