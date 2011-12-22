OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on two classes from Citigroup Commercial
Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2010-RR3.
-- The rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the sole collateral
securing the transaction--class A-4 CMBS certificates from ML-CFC Commercial
Mortgage Trust 2007-7.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its ratings on two classes from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage
Securities Inc.'s series 2010-RR3 (CGCMS 2010-RR3) (see list).
The rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the sole collateral securing
the transaction. As of the Dec. 16, 2011, remittance report, the transaction's
collateral consists of a $155.2 million portion of $787.9 million class A-4
certificates from ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 (ML-CFC 2007-7), a
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.
Resecuritization pass-through certificates series 2010-RR3
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
ML-SR AAA (sf) 28.6%
ML-JR A- (sf) 0.0%
