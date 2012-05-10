May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
(collectively, Mack-Cali) as follows:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects Mack-Cali's strong fixed charge coverage, low leverage,
solid liquidity position and granular tenant base. Credit concerns include the
lack of geographic diversification and exposure to markets with weak
fundamentals, most notably the suburban office market. Absent deleveraging
equity offerings, Fitch expects Mack-Cali's metrics to weaken going forward
though remain consistent with the rating.
Fixed charge coverage was 2.6 times (x) for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended
March 31, 2012, compared with 2.3x and 2.5x during 2010 and 2009, respectively.
Fitch projects fixed charge coverage will weaken to 2.2x through 2014 as the
challenging operating fundamentals result in declining revenues. Fitch defines
fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of
routine capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments, divided by
total interest incurred and preferred stock distributions.
Mack-Cali's leverage is relatively low for the rating category at 4.6x for the
TTM ended March 31, 2012. Leverage was 5.1x and 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2010 and
2009, respectively. Fitch projects leverage will approach 6.0x through 2014,
assuming the challenging operating environment continues to negatively impact
recurring operating EBITDA and the company incurs additional debt to fund its
development expenditures.
Mack-Cali's liquidity coverage is strong for the rating (pro forma for the
company's recent unsecured note issuance and pending note redemptions) at 2.5x
through 2013. Liquidity coverage is defined as sources of liquidity
divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, projected routine capital
expenditures and development commitments).
Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is solid for the rating at 2.7x
(based on a stressed 9% capitalization rate) as of March 31, 2012, and the
majority of Mack-Cali's assets are unencumbered providing ample contingent
liquidity.
Mack-Cali's solid credit metrics are partially offset by the challenging leasing
environment resulting from the geographic concentration in suburban office
markets that have weak fundamentals. Same-store net operating income (SSNOI)
declined 3% in 2011, the second straight year of decline (-7% in 2010). Further,
operating fundamentals were worse than the reported results imply, as SSNOI was
positively impacted real estate tax refunds.
Economic headwinds, high unemployment, high market vacancies and a continued
migration by tenants from suburban office to central business districts have
diminished the company's ability to maintain occupancy and drive rental growth.
As such, Fitch projects same-store net operating income will decline an
additional 4% in each of the next two years which results in the deteriorating
leverage and coverage metrics. A material deviation in strategy, a worsening in
fundamentals beyond Fitch's base expectations, or a sizable acquisition without
sufficient equity could cause the deterioration in metrics to accelerate.
The company's projected funds from operations after deducting recurring capital
expenditures and straight line rents, or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO),
are expected to approach and later exceed dividend distributions through 2014.
This will place pressure on the company's ability to generate internal
liquidity. An AFFO payout ratio in excess of 100% could have negative rating
implications.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that leverage and coverage
metrics will stay within levels appropriate for the 'BBB' IDR despite the
expected deterioration. Management remains committed to maintaining conservative
credit metrics and would enact measures to offset higher leverage, if necessary,
consistent with management's track record. Additionally, the company's solid
liquidity position and unencumbered assets mitigate refinance risk.
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in the near to
medium term, the following factors may result in positive momentum on the rating
and/or Outlook:
--Sustaining positive same-store net operating income growth for several
consecutive quarters;
--Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.5x (leverage was
4.8x as of March 31, 2012);
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.7x (coverage was 2.6x for the
trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012);
--Maintaining a liquidity coverage ratio above 2.0x.
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the rating and/or
Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--A sustained liquidity shortfall;
--A deviation in strategy or a transaction effected on a non-leverage neutral
basis;
--A dividend payout ratio exceeding 100% of AFFO.