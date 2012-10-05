Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its
ratings on obligor Temple-Inland Inc.'s Development Authority of McDuffie County
(Georgia) and Angelina & Neches River Auth waste disposal revenue bonds to 'AA-'
from 'BBB'. The bonds have been defeased and are now rated the same as that of
the trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. N.A.
RATINGS LIST
To From
Development Authority of McDuffie County (Georgia)
Angelina & Neches River Auth
Waste disposal bonds AA- BBB
