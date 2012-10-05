Oct 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on obligor Temple-Inland Inc.'s Development Authority of McDuffie County (Georgia) and Angelina & Neches River Auth waste disposal revenue bonds to 'AA-' from 'BBB'. The bonds have been defeased and are now rated the same as that of the trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. N.A. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Assigning Ratings To Bonds In The U.S. Based on Escrowed Collateral, May 31, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 RATINGS LIST To From Development Authority of McDuffie County (Georgia) Angelina & Neches River Auth Waste disposal bonds AA- BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.