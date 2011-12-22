OVERVIEW
-- We placed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on class A-3FL from Merrill Lynch
Mortgage Trust 2007-C1 on CreditWatch negative due to its derivative exposure.
-- The rating action follows Standard & Poor's application of our revised
bank criteria.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed its 'A+ (sf)' rating on class A-3FL from Merrill Lynch Mortgage
Trust 2007-C1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction, on CreditWatch negative.
The CreditWatch placement follows Standard & Poor's application of our revised
bank criteria.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Primary Credit Analyst: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574;
dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Christina Moy, New York (1) 212-438-1610;
christina_moy@standardandpoors.com