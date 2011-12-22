OVERVIEW

-- We placed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on class A-3FL from Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust 2007-C1 on CreditWatch negative due to its derivative exposure.

-- The rating action follows Standard & Poor's application of our revised bank criteria. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A+ (sf)' rating on class A-3FL from Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust 2007-C1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, on CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch placement follows Standard & Poor's application of our revised bank criteria.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance Transactions, published Dec. 6, 2011.

-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, published Nov. 29, 2011.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011.

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. Primary Credit Analyst: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574;

dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Christina Moy, New York (1) 212-438-1610;

christina_moy@standardandpoors.com