NEW YORK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following rating actions on the U.S. residential servicer ratings for CitiMortgage, Inc. (CMI): --U.S residential master servicer rating affirmed at 'RMS1'; --U.S. residential primary servicer rating for prime product affirmed at 'RPS2+'; --U.S. residential primary servicer rating for Alt-A product affirmed at 'RPS2+'; --U.S. residential primary servicer rating for subprime product affirmed at 'RPS2+'. The rating actions are an affirmation of the actions taken in June 2011, which were based on CMI's foreclosure processing deficiencies as highlighted by the Consent Orders issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), its instances of SCRA loan non-compliance, and Fitch's concerns regarding its staffing strategy. Over the review period, the servicer indicated it has worked toward implementation of the changes necessary to meet the regulatory and compliance requirements outlined in the Consent Orders. The ratings also reflect CMI's investment in its technology, the policies and procedures overhaul undertaken over the review period, and its comprehensive and long-standing risk control self assessment (RCSA) program. The master servicing rating reflects CMI's solid platform and strong servicer oversight and investor reporting capabilities. Finally, the ratings reflect Fitch's overall concerns for the U.S. residential servicing industry, which include the ability to maintain high performance standards while addressing the rising cost of servicing and changes to industry practices, which are likely to be mandated by regulators and other parties. The ratings were determined in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' which are available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. CMI's activities take place over 11 separate locations; however, the majority of employees are located in the St. Louis, MO, Tucson, AZ, and Dallas, TX locations. As of Fitch's review, there were a total of 5,827 full-time equivalent (FTE) servicing employees. As of July 31, 2011, CMI's portfolio had a unpaid principle balance (UPB) of $510,099,348,074 with 3,479,556 loans, an 11.4% decrease (based on number of loans) from Sept. 30, 2010's $589,588,591,708 UPB and 3,927,615 loans. The portfolio consists of 74.9% GSE product, 20.9% non-GSE prime product, 1.9% Alt-A product, and 1.7% subprime product. The remainder was composed of HLTV and CRA loans. As of Fitch's review, CMI had made several enhancements to its default policies and procedures, including an enhancement and rewrite of all agent procedures and created 650 single points of contact (SPOC) positions. Overall, however, the number of FTEs across the organization declined 17.3% vs. a decline in portfolio assets of approximately 11.4%. Fitch remains concerned about the servicer's reduction of collection and loss mitigation agents, despite the addition of the SPOC agents. Fitch believes, however, that CMI's long-standing RCSA program and its continued focus on improved processes and controls are a positive for the servicer as they work towards achieving compliance with the Consent Orders. Fitch believes that CMI continues to maintain a capable servicing operation with the staff, procedures, controls, default management processes, and technology to manage its current servicing portfolio. Fitch will continue to monitor the company's ability to maintain performance as it pursues its servicing initiatives in this high delinquency environment. In November 2010, Fitch assigned a negative outlook to the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process. Responses to Fitch's recent survey of its rated servicers regarding internal procedures used to verify and execute foreclosure affidavits indicate that all servicers are taking this matter seriously and are continuing to work to resolve any issues uncovered. Fitch may place an individual servicer's ratings on Rating Watch Negative and/or downgrade the ratings if the servicer does not diligently and timely review its processes and take immediate corrective action to remediate any foreclosure action or documentation failures. Fitch may take similar actions on a servicer's ratings if the impact of the additional costs that must be borne by the servicer significantly affects its financial condition. Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the flat rating.