Overview
-- U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS) continues
to report weak cash flow coverage of debt due to operating and financial
pressure.
-- We believe that a challenging operating environment might delay the
recovery that we had anticipated in SWS' ratios from financial year ending
March 31, 2013.
-- We are therefore assigning a negative outlook to our issue ratings on
the debt of SWS' finance subsidiary Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the issue
ratings by one notch if SWS' Standard & Poor's-adjusted cash flow coverage of
debt does not recover in line with our base-case forecast, or if the
regulator's ranking of SWS' operational performance declines from the current
level.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a negative
outlook to the debt issued by Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF),
the finance subsidiary of U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services
Ltd. (SWS). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' issue rating on SWSF's
class A bonds and our 'BBB' issue rating on its class B bonds.
Rationale
The outlook assignment reflects our opinion that a challenging operating
environment might delay the recovery in SWS' cash flow coverage of debt that
we had anticipated from financial year ending March 31, 2013, in our base-case
credit scenario.
In our opinion, SWS has weak cash flow coverage of debt. Standard &
Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to about 4% in the
financial year ended March 31, 2011, from about 8% in the previous year, and
we forecast that it will stay at about 4% in financial 2012. This decline
reflects a range of factors, including: a revenue shortfall resulting from
SWS' overestimation of the amount that it would charge metered customers
during the 2010-2015 regulatory period; the profile of infrastructure renewals
expenditure; rising capital expenditures (capex); and relatively high
inflation, which has increased our adjustment for inflation-linked debt. In
addition, we assess SWS as having relatively high gearing compared with its
rated peers, with the class A bonds accounting for about 73% of regulated
capital value on March 31, 2011.
In our base case, we anticipated a robust recovery in the cash flow coverage
of debt from 2013, supported by tariff increases allowed by the regulator,
good cost control, and a moderation of our financial adjustments. However, we
now believe that downside risks remain, due, for example, to a drought in
southern England that may increase energy costs for SWS; the company's
decision to bring its asset-management program in house, which creates some
uncertainty in the short term; and relatively high inflation that increases
our debt indexation adjustment. Similarly, we believe that metered customers
might consume less water due to restrictions imposed as a result of the
drought, leading to a reduction in SWS' revenues.
In our assessment of business risk, SWS ranks below the peer group average
according to a range of operational performance measures set by the regulator.
For example, in 2011, SWS ranked 19 out of 21 water companies under the
regulator's new Service Incentive Mechanism. Such measures form a component of
our assessment of business risk because they speak to the quality of a
company's relationship with its regulator, which can impose financial
penalties for poor performance.
The ratings on the class A and class B instruments issued by SWSF continue to
reflect the stable and predictable revenues streams from SWS' water and
wastewater operations, and a regulatory regime for the U.K. water sector that
we view as supportive and transparent. The ratings also incorporate support
from the whole business securitization structure, which includes mandatory
liquidity requirements, financial covenants, a defined waterfall of cash
payments giving priority to the class A debt, and restrictions on shareholder
distributions and business activities.
These credit strengths are offset by our view of an aggressive capital
structure, weak adjusted cash flow ratios for the rating category, and
below-average operational performance compared with SWS' water utility peers.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that SWS' cash flow coverage of debt
may not recover to the extent and pace that we previously forecast in our base
case, due in large part to a challenging operating environment.
We would consider a downgrade of one notch if SWS' adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio
does not recover to at least 7% by March 2013, or if, under our assessment,
there is a material deterioration in the regulator's assessment of the
company's operational performance.
Conversely, if SWS is able to meet the FFO-to-debt guideline, we would
consider revising the outlook to stable and affirming the issue ratings, as
long as SWS maintains its current level of operational performance.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd.
Senior Secured Debt A-/Negative A-
Subordinated Debt BBB BBB