Overview
-- An affiliate of Platinum Equity has entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire BWAY Parent Co. Inc. in a transaction valued at
approximately $1.24 billion.
-- We placed all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on
CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- To resolve the CreditWatch, we plan to assess the impact of the
acquisition on Atlanta-based BWAY Holding Co.'s financial profile to resolve
the CreditWatch. Developing implications means that we could raise, lower, or
affirm the ratings.
Rating Action
On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on BWAY Parent Co. Inc., BWAY
Holding Co., and all rated subsidiaries (BWAY) on CreditWatch with developing
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows BWAY's acquisition announcement. An
affiliate of Platinum Equity will acquire the company in a transaction valued
at approximately $1.24 billion. The company expects the transaction, which is
subject to customary closing conditions, to close in the fourth quarter of
2012.
The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity contributed
by Platinum Equity and debt financing provided by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank. We expect that BWAY Holding Company's existing 10%
senior notes due 2018 will stay in place after the transaction and that the
company's existing senior PIK toggle notes due November 2015 will be
refinanced through the company's new debt financing. Other details regarding
the proposed financing are not yet available.
BWAY, with annual sales of about $1.2 billion, mainly produces plastic
containers and general-line metal containers for packaging paints, solvents,
and household products in the U.S. market. It's also North America's
third-largest producer of aerosol cans, which represent about 12% of the
company's sales.
The rating on BWAY reflects our expectation of highly leveraged financial
measures, which include total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of about 5.6x as of June
30, 2012. It also reflects the company's very aggressive financial policies,
exposure to volatile resin costs, and key industry risks, such as weak demand
in the housing and industrial end markets. The company's good profitability
and cash flow, market share gains from recent acquisitions, benefits from
plant rationalization, favorably structured contracts, and cost-reduction
efforts partly offset these weaknesses. We characterize BWAY's business risk
profile as "fair" and its current financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments associated with the pending transaction and plan
to resolve the CreditWatch listing upon review of the company's financing
plans and expected financial profile following the transaction. The
CreditWatch placement indicates that we could raise, lower, or affirm the
ratings depending on our review of the transaction and implications for credit
quality.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
BWAY Holding Co.
BWAY Parent Co. Inc.
BWAY Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/--
BWAY Holding Co.
Senior secured B/Watch Dev B
Recovery rating 3 3
Senior unsecured CCC+/Watch Dev CCC+
Recovery rating 6 6
BWAY Parent Co. Inc.
Junior subordinated CCC+/Watch Dev CCC+
Recovery rating 6 6
ICL Industrial Containers ULC
Senior secured B/Watch Dev B
Recovery rating 3 3
