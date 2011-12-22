OVERVIEW -- William Lyon Homes filed for Chapter 11 with a prepackaged plan on Dec. 19, 2011. -- We lowered to 'D' the issue ratings on the company's notes due 2012 and 2014. -- The corporate credit rating on the company and the issue ratings on its 10.75% unsecured notes due 2013 remain 'D'. -- We are revising the recovery rating on the unsecured notes to '4' from '6' on greater-than-expected recovery prospects as presented in the plan. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the issue ratings to 'D' from 'C' on William Lyon Homes' (William Lyon) $66.7 million outstanding 7.625% unsecured notes due 2012 and $77.9 million outstanding 7.5% unsecured notes due 2014. At the same time, we are raising the recovery rating on the unsecured notes to '4' from '6'. On Dec. 19, 2011, William Lyon Homes filed for Chapter 11 with a prepackaged plan of reorganization in Wilmington, De. The company had begun soliciting votes to support a restructuring of its existing indebtedness on Nov. 17, 2011, after failing to make its scheduled Oct. 1, 2011, semiannual interest payment of $7.5 million on its outstanding $138.8 million 10.75% unsecured notes due April 1, 2013. The company failed to make the payment within the 30-day grace period provided under the indenture governing the bonds, triggering a default under the term loan. As a result of the missed interest payment, we lowered the issue rating on the 2013 notes to 'D'. We also lowered our corporate credit rating to 'D' (rather than to selective default, or 'SD') because we believed the company would fail to meet its remaining obligations as they came due. Under the proposed restructuring plan, the company will convert the existing senior secured debt (not rated) in exchange for a $235 million secured note while the $284 million aggregate senior unsecured notes will be exchanged for a $75 million secured note plus 28.5% of common equity (undiluted). Separately, the Lyon family will invest $25 million in exchange for 20% common equity and warrants for an additional 9.1% of common equity. The company will also propose a $60 million rights offering to be fully backstopped by an existing note holder for $10 million in common equity and $50 million in new convertible preferred equity, which together will represent a 51.5% stake (before dilutive impact of warrants). The company has also secured a $30 million credit facility to provide liquidity during the restructuring process, which the company expects to complete within 90 days. The rating on the company's senior unsecured notes has been revised to '4' from '6' based on the proposed restructuring plan, which we believe will provide for an average recovery in the 30%-50% range. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see "William Lyon Homes' Recovery Rating Profile" to be published shortly after this report via RatingsDirect on Standard & Poor's Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com California-based William Lyon is a privately held homebuilder with communities in California, Nevada, and Arizona. These markets remain among the hardest hit by the nation's severe housing market correction. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- General Criteria: Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, published Dec. 23, 2010. -- Research Update: William Lyon Homes Ratings Lowered To 'D' After Missed Interest Payment, published Oct. 11, 2011. -- Research Update: William Lyon Homes Rating Lowered To 'CCC-'; Outlook Is Negative, published June 6, 2011. Ratings List Downgraded To From William Lyon Homes Senior Unsecured US$133.8 mil 7.625% nts due D C 12/15/2012 Recovery Rating 4 6 US$124.3 mil 7.5% nts due D C 02/15/2014 Recovery Rating 4 6 Ratings Outstanding William Lyon Homes Corporate Credit Rating D/--/-- William Lyon Homes Senior Unsecured Local Currency D Recovery Rating 4 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Matthew Lynam, New York (1) 212-438-8002; matthew_lynam@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: George Skoufis, New York (1) 212-438-2608; george_skoufis@standardandpoors.com