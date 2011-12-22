-- U.S.-based trucking company US Xpress Enterprises' financial results,
although modestly improved versus the prior year, have fallen below our
expectations for the ratings.
-- The company is in currently compliance with its covenants. However, we
expect covenant cushion to deteriorate during the first half of 2012.
-- We are lowering our ratings on the company, including lowering the
long-term corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that US Xpress'
operating performance will improve and its liquidity position will stabilize
over the next few quarters.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating on Chattanooga,
Tenn.-based US Xpress EnterprisesInc. rating to 'B' from 'B+'.
"Our downgrade reflects our expectation that US Xpress will have limited
cushion under its covenants, particularly its minimum fixed-charge coverage
ratio, during the first half of 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Anita Ogbara. "Despite an amendment to its covenants, we expect very limited
headroom in the company's covenants over the next few quarters."
At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the
company's senior secured credit facility to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating
remains '4'.
The ratings on US Xpress reflect the company's highly leveraged capital
structure and the intensely competitive, highly fragmented, cyclical
truck-load (TL) market in which it operates. US Xpress' significant business
position as a major TL carrier with good customer, end-market, and geographic
diversity partially offsets these factors.
Standard & Poor's categorizes US Xpress' business profile as "weak," its
financial profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate."
The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's expect US Xpress' earnings and
operating results to improve as tonnage and pricing gradually strengthen in
the TL sector. Over the past few quarters, industry trends have improved
because of tight capacity in the TL spot market, higher fleet utilization
rates, fewer empty miles (driving without freight loads), and stabilizing
pricing trends.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers'
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077;
anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Funmi Afonja, New York (1) 212-438-4711;
funmi_afonja@standardandpoors.com