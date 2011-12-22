-- U.S.-based trucking company US Xpress Enterprises' financial results, although modestly improved versus the prior year, have fallen below our expectations for the ratings. -- The company is in currently compliance with its covenants. However, we expect covenant cushion to deteriorate during the first half of 2012. -- We are lowering our ratings on the company, including lowering the long-term corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that US Xpress' operating performance will improve and its liquidity position will stabilize over the next few quarters. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating on Chattanooga, Tenn.-based US Xpress EnterprisesInc. rating to 'B' from 'B+'. "Our downgrade reflects our expectation that US Xpress will have limited cushion under its covenants, particularly its minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio, during the first half of 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anita Ogbara. "Despite an amendment to its covenants, we expect very limited headroom in the company's covenants over the next few quarters." At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '4'. The ratings on US Xpress reflect the company's highly leveraged capital structure and the intensely competitive, highly fragmented, cyclical truck-load (TL) market in which it operates. US Xpress' significant business position as a major TL carrier with good customer, end-market, and geographic diversity partially offsets these factors. Standard & Poor's categorizes US Xpress' business profile as "weak," its financial profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate." The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's expect US Xpress' earnings and operating results to improve as tonnage and pricing gradually strengthen in the TL sector. Over the past few quarters, industry trends have improved because of tight capacity in the TL spot market, higher fleet utilization rates, fewer empty miles (driving without freight loads), and stabilizing pricing trends. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077; anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Funmi Afonja, New York (1) 212-438-4711; funmi_afonja@standardandpoors.com