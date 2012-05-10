(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that it
considers structural reform in South Africa a prerequisite for the domestic
banks to comply with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's funding and
liquidity proposals. "South African banks are highly reliant on short-term
wholesale funding to finance longer-term assets," says Denzil De Bie, a director
in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. "In addition to a low discretionary
savings rate, a substantial portion of retail deposits is placed with non-bank
financial institutions which the banks then access as wholesale funding."
Structurally, this results in a significant contractual mismatch between
longer-term assets and short-term liabilities. However, this mismatch is greatly
reduced when adjusted for behavioural considerations. This is due to a portion
of professional money deposits exhibiting retail-like behaviour, given their
source. In addition, the funding and liquidity risks are moderated by the almost
closed South African rand domestic market. The special report, entitled "Funding
and Liquidity in South African Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
