-- U.S.-based chemicals producer H.B. Fuller Co. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the industrial adhesives business of Forbo Group for approximately $400 million. -- We are revising our outlook on Fuller to negative from stable and affirming the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the rating if credit metrics do not improve within the next one to two years. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on St. Paul, Minn.-based H.B. Fuller Co. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit rating. The rating actions follow the announcement by Fuller that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Industrial Adhesives business of Forbo Group for approximately $400 million, which Fuller expects to finance with new debt. The acquisition is expected to close by March 2012, pending all necessary regulatory approval. "Our revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects the company's increased debt leverage and weakened cash flow protection measures resulting from the debt-funded acquisition," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Danny Krauss. The ratings on Fuller reflect the company's "satisfactory" business profile (as defined by Standard & Poor's criteria), stemming from its leading positions within the large, albeit fragmented, global adhesives and sealants industry and significant geographic diversity of sales. However, Fuller's narrow scope of operations, its exposure to cyclical construction end markets, and competitive pressures from large players (Henkel, Bostik, and Dow Chemical) are key risks to its operating performance. Standard & Poor's believe that the acquisition will improve Fuller's competitive position. With combined annual sales of $2.1 billion, the company will rank as No. 2 in the $40 billion global adhesives and sealants industry. The addition of Forbo's lower-margin business is likely to initially cause Fuller's overall EBITDA margins to decline modestly. However, margins should improve as Fuller realizes the benefits from its ongoing EIMEA (Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa) restructuring project, as well as potential synergies from the acquisition. "Although we expect Fuller to restore its credit metrics following the Forbo acquisition, we could lower the ratings if the company has difficulty integrating the acquisition and fails to achieve the cost savings it has targeted. We would also consider a modest downgrade if it became apparent that the company would pay down debt more slowly than we expect," Mr. Krauss said.