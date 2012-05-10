Overview
-- We have assigned a negative outlook to the debt issued by U.K.-based
water utility Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF). This reflects our
view that weak cash flow coverage of debt at Southern Water Services Ltd.
(SWS)--SWSF's immediate parent and the main operating company--might not
recover as we previously anticipated under our base-case credit scenario.
-- A downgrade of SWSF's debt could lead us to revise downward our
assessment of the business risk profile of Southern Water (Greensands)
Financing PLC (Greensands), the holding company of SWS, because this would
indicate to us that a lock-up of dividends from SWS to Greensands was more
likely to occur.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Greensands to negative from
stable and affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the
company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that a dividend lock-up is
increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over
the next 12-18 months.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
negative from stable on Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC
(Greensands)--the holding company that receives dividends from the Southern
Water Services Ltd. (SWS) securitization. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Greensands.
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the GBP475 million senior
secured debt issued by Greensands. The recovery rating on this debt is
unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The outlook revision on Greensands follows that on the debt issued by Southern
Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF), the finance subsidiary of operating
company SWS. The latter action reflects our view that SWS' weak cash flow
coverage of debt might not recover as we previously anticipated under our
base-case credit scenario. (See "Southern Water Services (Finance) Debt
Assigned Negative Outlook On Operating And Financial Pressure; Debt Rtgs
Affirmed," published May 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.)
The outlook revision on Greensands reflects our view that a dividend lock-up
at SWS is increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not
improve over the next 12-18 months. The dividend cash flows from SWS are the
only source of cash for Greensands, and a dividend lock-up at SWS would mean
that SWS could no longer distribute cash to Greensands.
If we were to lower our ratings on the debt issued by SWSF, we could revise
our business risk profile on Greensands downward to "weak" from "fair." SWS'
underperformance could also lead to weakening of Greensands' cash flow
coverage ratio, which we estimate at about 4x as of March 2012.
In our opinion, SWS has weak cash flow coverage of debt. Adjusted funds from
operations to debt fell to about 4% in the financial year ended March 31,
2011, from about 8% in the previous year, and we forecast that it will stay at
about 4% in financial 2012. This decline reflects a range of factors,
including: a revenue shortfall resulting from SWS' overestimation of the
amount that it would charge metered customers during the 2010-2015 regulatory
period; a higher amount of bad debt; relatively high inflation, which has
increased our adjustment for inflation-linked debt; and rising capital
expenditures. In our view, SWS' cash flow coverage of debt may not recover to
the extent and pace that we previously forecast in our base case--at least 7%
by financial year ended March 31, 2013--due in large part to a challenging
operating environment.
The ratings on Greensands continue to reflect our view of the "fair" business
risk profile, which reflects the quality of the incoming cash flow streams
from Greensands' guarantors--Greensands Senior Finance Ltd. (not rated) and
Greensands Junior Finance Ltd. (not rated; together, the HoldCos)--the parent
companies of SWS and its finance subsidiary SWSF. The largest component of
these cash flows consists of dividend payments from SWS, which is subject to a
corporate securitization. The potential lock-up of these dividend payments due
to covenant provisions within the corporate securitization is therefore a key
risk factor in our assessment of Greensands' business risk profile. While the
HoldCos also receive income from intragroup tax efficiency operations, which
are available even during a lock-up of dividends from the underlying corporate
securitization, we believe that these income streams alone are insufficient to
maintain debt service payments to Greensands for a sustained period.
Greensands' "aggressive" financial risk profile continues to reflect our view
that the company will maintain a debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than 5x (that
is, Greensands' debt divided by cash flows at SWS available to be paid as
dividends).
Liquidity
We assess Greensands liquidity as "strong" as defined in our criteria. We
forecast that Greensands' sources of funding will cover uses of funding by
about 2x over the next two financial years.
The company's "strong" liquidity is supported by the following factors as of
March 31, 2012:
-- About GBP43 million of cash from its guarantors, the HoldCos.
-- GBP25 million of an undrawn working capital facility.
-- The documentation of Greensands' debt requires that a minimum of 12
months of liquidity is held at Greensands.
-- Greensands has no upcoming debt maturities, operating expenditures, or
working capital needs due its nature, which limits unforeseen cash outflows.
The supporting factors are mainly offset by:
-- The potentially volatile cash flows from SWS' dividends, in our
opinion.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the GBP475 million of debt (comprising GBP225 million of
senior secured bank debt due 2016 and GBP250 million of senior secured notes due
2019) is 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on
Greensands. The recovery rating on the debt is '4', indicating our expectation
of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Recovery prospects are constrained by our view of the subordination of
Greensands' debt facilities to the existing debt at the SWS level. This is
offset, in our opinion, by the relatively stable value of the regulated assets
and the loan-to-value covenant protection that limits the amount of debt that
can be raised at the SWS level.
In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default
scenario. Under our scenario, we assume that sufficient stress at the SWS
level would lead to a lock-up of cash flows, with the debt-to-regulated
capital value ratio reaching 85%. We assume that a default would occur on the
maturity of the bank debt in 2016, caused by an inability to refinance when
cash flows from SWS are locked up.
Recovery prospects are relatively volatile given the subordinated nature of
the debt. Furthermore, despite restrictions in the documentation, we think
that recovery prospects could be vulnerable to potential new debt or other
claims incurred at the intermediate holding company level, which would then
rank structurally senior to the existing debt facilities.
For further details see our recovery report titled "Southern Water
(Greensands) Financing PLC Recovery Rating Profile," published July 29, 2011,
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that a dividend lock-up at SWS is
increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over
the next 12-18 months. A dividend lock-up would restrict cash flows from SWS
to Greensands. If we downgrade SWSF's debt, we could revise downward
Greensand's business risk profile as this would indicate to us that a dividend
lock-up was more likely to occur. A downward revision of the business risk
profile is likely to lead us to lower the long-term corporate credit rating on
Greensands. We could also take negative rating action if Greensands fails to
maintain a three-year-average debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than 5x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt
improves such that we revise our outlook on SWSF's debt to stable and if
Greensands maintains a three-year-average debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than
5x.
Rating Methodology
In our assessment of Greensands' business risk profile, we consider the
strength of dividend cash flows from SWS to Greensands.
Our analysis takes into account the strength of SWS' stable cash flows from
its regulated monopoly water and wastewater business. We also consider other
cash flow streams, such as the intragroup tax efficiency operations that would
be available even during a dividend lock-up. We view the potential lock-up of
cash flows at the SWS level as a constraining factor for the business risk
profile of Greensands.
In our business risk profile analysis of Greensands, we focus on the rating on
the lowest-rated debt at SWS and headroom under trigger event covenants that
if breached, would lead to cash flows being locked within SWS for the benefit
of senior creditors. We typically analyze headroom in both the company's
historical performance as well as under our base-case and sensitivity
scenarios.
In our financial risk profile analysis, we focus on the debt burden at
Greensands and not on the consolidated leverage. Similarly, we only look at
cash flow available to the business after all obligations within SWS have been
met.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Southern Water Services (Finance) Debt Assigned Negative Outlook On
Operating And Financial Pressure; Debt Rtgs Affirmed, May 10, 2012
-- Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC, June 24, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating
Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured Debt* BB- BB-
Recovery Rating 4 4
*Guaranteed by Greensands Holding Ltd.