Overview

-- We have assigned a negative outlook to the debt issued by U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF). This reflects our view that weak cash flow coverage of debt at Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS)--SWSF's immediate parent and the main operating company--might not recover as we previously anticipated under our base-case credit scenario.

-- A downgrade of SWSF's debt could lead us to revise downward our assessment of the business risk profile of Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC (Greensands), the holding company of SWS, because this would indicate to us that a lock-up of dividends from SWS to Greensands was more likely to occur.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Greensands to negative from stable and affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that a dividend lock-up is increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over the next 12-18 months. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC (Greensands)--the holding company that receives dividends from the Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS) securitization. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Greensands. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the GBP475 million senior secured debt issued by Greensands. The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision on Greensands follows that on the debt issued by Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF), the finance subsidiary of operating company SWS. The latter action reflects our view that SWS' weak cash flow coverage of debt might not recover as we previously anticipated under our base-case credit scenario. (See "Southern Water Services (Finance) Debt Assigned Negative Outlook On Operating And Financial Pressure; Debt Rtgs Affirmed," published May 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The outlook revision on Greensands reflects our view that a dividend lock-up at SWS is increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over the next 12-18 months. The dividend cash flows from SWS are the only source of cash for Greensands, and a dividend lock-up at SWS would mean that SWS could no longer distribute cash to Greensands. If we were to lower our ratings on the debt issued by SWSF, we could revise our business risk profile on Greensands downward to "weak" from "fair." SWS' underperformance could also lead to weakening of Greensands' cash flow coverage ratio, which we estimate at about 4x as of March 2012. In our opinion, SWS has weak cash flow coverage of debt. Adjusted funds from operations to debt fell to about 4% in the financial year ended March 31, 2011, from about 8% in the previous year, and we forecast that it will stay at about 4% in financial 2012. This decline reflects a range of factors, including: a revenue shortfall resulting from SWS' overestimation of the amount that it would charge metered customers during the 2010-2015 regulatory period; a higher amount of bad debt; relatively high inflation, which has increased our adjustment for inflation-linked debt; and rising capital expenditures. In our view, SWS' cash flow coverage of debt may not recover to the extent and pace that we previously forecast in our base case--at least 7% by financial year ended March 31, 2013--due in large part to a challenging operating environment. The ratings on Greensands continue to reflect our view of the "fair" business risk profile, which reflects the quality of the incoming cash flow streams from Greensands' guarantors--Greensands Senior Finance Ltd. (not rated) and Greensands Junior Finance Ltd. (not rated; together, the HoldCos)--the parent companies of SWS and its finance subsidiary SWSF. The largest component of these cash flows consists of dividend payments from SWS, which is subject to a corporate securitization. The potential lock-up of these dividend payments due to covenant provisions within the corporate securitization is therefore a key risk factor in our assessment of Greensands' business risk profile. While the HoldCos also receive income from intragroup tax efficiency operations, which are available even during a lock-up of dividends from the underlying corporate securitization, we believe that these income streams alone are insufficient to maintain debt service payments to Greensands for a sustained period. Greensands' "aggressive" financial risk profile continues to reflect our view that the company will maintain a debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than 5x (that is, Greensands' debt divided by cash flows at SWS available to be paid as dividends). Liquidity We assess Greensands liquidity as "strong" as defined in our criteria. We forecast that Greensands' sources of funding will cover uses of funding by about 2x over the next two financial years. The company's "strong" liquidity is supported by the following factors as of March 31, 2012:

-- About GBP43 million of cash from its guarantors, the HoldCos.

-- GBP25 million of an undrawn working capital facility.

-- The documentation of Greensands' debt requires that a minimum of 12 months of liquidity is held at Greensands.

-- Greensands has no upcoming debt maturities, operating expenditures, or working capital needs due its nature, which limits unforeseen cash outflows. The supporting factors are mainly offset by:

-- The potentially volatile cash flows from SWS' dividends, in our opinion. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the GBP475 million of debt (comprising GBP225 million of senior secured bank debt due 2016 and GBP250 million of senior secured notes due 2019) is 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on Greensands. The recovery rating on the debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Recovery prospects are constrained by our view of the subordination of Greensands' debt facilities to the existing debt at the SWS level. This is offset, in our opinion, by the relatively stable value of the regulated assets and the loan-to-value covenant protection that limits the amount of debt that can be raised at the SWS level. In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Under our scenario, we assume that sufficient stress at the SWS level would lead to a lock-up of cash flows, with the debt-to-regulated capital value ratio reaching 85%. We assume that a default would occur on the maturity of the bank debt in 2016, caused by an inability to refinance when cash flows from SWS are locked up. Recovery prospects are relatively volatile given the subordinated nature of the debt. Furthermore, despite restrictions in the documentation, we think that recovery prospects could be vulnerable to potential new debt or other claims incurred at the intermediate holding company level, which would then rank structurally senior to the existing debt facilities. For further details see our recovery report titled "Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC Recovery Rating Profile," published July 29, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that a dividend lock-up at SWS is increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over the next 12-18 months. A dividend lock-up would restrict cash flows from SWS to Greensands. If we downgrade SWSF's debt, we could revise downward Greensand's business risk profile as this would indicate to us that a dividend lock-up was more likely to occur. A downward revision of the business risk profile is likely to lead us to lower the long-term corporate credit rating on Greensands. We could also take negative rating action if Greensands fails to maintain a three-year-average debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than 5x. We could revise the outlook to stable if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt improves such that we revise our outlook on SWSF's debt to stable and if Greensands maintains a three-year-average debt-to-cash flow ratio of less than 5x. Rating Methodology In our assessment of Greensands' business risk profile, we consider the strength of dividend cash flows from SWS to Greensands. Our analysis takes into account the strength of SWS' stable cash flows from its regulated monopoly water and wastewater business. We also consider other cash flow streams, such as the intragroup tax efficiency operations that would be available even during a dividend lock-up. We view the potential lock-up of cash flows at the SWS level as a constraining factor for the business risk profile of Greensands. In our business risk profile analysis of Greensands, we focus on the rating on the lowest-rated debt at SWS and headroom under trigger event covenants that if breached, would lead to cash flows being locked within SWS for the benefit of senior creditors. We typically analyze headroom in both the company's historical performance as well as under our base-case and sensitivity scenarios. In our financial risk profile analysis, we focus on the debt burden at Greensands and not on the consolidated leverage. Similarly, we only look at cash flow available to the business after all obligations within SWS have been met. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Southern Water Services (Finance) Debt Assigned Negative Outlook On Operating And Financial Pressure; Debt Rtgs Affirmed, May 10, 2012

-- Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC, June 24, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured Debt* BB- BB-

Recovery Rating 4 4 *Guaranteed by Greensands Holding Ltd.