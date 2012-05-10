May 10 - Fitch believes Canada's exclusion of insured mortgages from
regulated covered bonds is likely to increase the cost of future issuance via
higher credit enhancement levels. This measure may also cause a contraction in
credit availability, which has the potential to negatively affect home prices.
The provision is one of several that form part of a regulatory framework for
covered bonds introduced by the Minister of Finance to the Parliament on April
26.
The legislation permits financial institutions and cooperatives to become
registered issuers provided, among other prerequisites, they pledge not to issue
covered bonds outside the framework; the bill appears to expressly prohibit
registered issuers from issuing contractual covered bonds. Fitch expects that
existing programs will be wound down once the registry is in effect. Because
mortgage insurance will remain in effect for existing programs, ratings on
existing covered bonds will not be affected.
As Fitch has previously commented, overcollateralization (OC) levels for
uninsured mortgage cover pools are expected to be higher than for insured
loans/pools to offset the increased credit risk and refinancing cost of the
underlying assets. While uninsured loans generally exhibit lower default risk
than insured mortgages, on account of significant amounts of home equity (at
least 20%), the pools would incur higher losses in a stressed market given their
exposure to declines in house prices due to the lack of Canada Mortgage &
Housing Corp (CMHC) insurance. In addition, the cost of bridging maturity
mismatches for programs backed by uninsured assets is likely to be higher than
for their insured counterparts, the assets of which are eligible for Canada
Mortgage Bonds, which benefit from strong market bid.
Positively, the new bill does not contain an OC limit for protection against
credit and liquidity risks associated with the underlying collateral in a
post-issuer default scenario. While this concept was part of the initial
consultation paper published by the Dept. of Finance Canada in May 2011, Fitch
confirmed with Canadian authorities that there is no OC cap imposed by the
legislation. Rather, as part of their application for their registration with
CMHC, Canadian issuers of regulated covered bonds will need to declare the
minimum and maximum ratio (Asset Percentage or AP) of total covered bonds vs
total cover pool as set under their program documents. Thus, OC caps under
registered programs only need to be reported to CMHC.
From the covered bond issuer perspective, wider spreads and/or increased
enhancement levels translate into a higher cost of funding for Canadian banks
for this source of financing. Fitch will monitor the impact on Canadian banks
but does not expect to it be material given their diversity of funding sources
(most notably including strong and stable depositor bases) and widespread market
access relative to global peers.
Fitch will continue to monitor the market for additional information as further
details of the framework are announced. We are also completing an updated
analysis of Canadian house prices and plan to report the details of our findings
this summer as part of our Canadian residential mortgage loss model rating
criteria.
