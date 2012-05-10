Overview -- U.S.-based engineering and construction company Willbros Group Inc.'s operating results are improving, and the company continues to repay debt. -- The company has resumed filing financial statements with the SEC and reached a settlement on the West Africa Gas Pipeline Co. lawsuit that we believe is financially manageable. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch. -- We are assigning a negative outlook, reflecting Willbros' need to refinance upcoming debt maturities prior to June 2013 and limited headroom under its leverage covenant as levels step down over the next few quarters. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Houston-based engineering and construction (E&C) company Willbros Group Inc.. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on March 2, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on Willbros reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, with our assessment of "less than adequate" liquidity. Although Willbros' operating results are improving and the company continues to repay debt, the company's revolving credit facility ($59 million outstanding as of March 31, 2012) matures June 30, 2013. The company also has limited headroom under the maximum total leverage ratio covenant in its bank credit agreement, which steps down to 3.25x on Dec. 31, 2012. Covenant-calculated total leverage was less than 3x as of March 31, 2012. The ratings also reflect our revised assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable." Because of a series of execution challenges in its businesses, Willbros' recent performance record has been worse than our expectations. Willbros provides engineering, construction, maintenance, life-cycle extension, and facilities development and operations services in three markets: hydrocarbon infrastructure, including natural gas pipelines, refining and processing plants (oil and gas); Canadian operations; and the North American electric power transmission and distribution market (utility transmission and distribution). The ratings incorporate the inherent cyclicality of the E&C services sector in which Willbros participates. Operating losses associated with the company's current and previous operations illustrate the inherent risks associated with projects in the E&C industry. Specifically, these risks include the competitive nature of the industry, the economic and political risks in Willbros' upstream markets, and the potential for cost overruns in the execution of fixed-price contracts. However, in recent years, Willbros has focused on managing risk by allocating resources to markets with high risk-adjusted returns and maintaining a more-conservative contract portfolio. We believe the company's long-term operating performance should benefit from fundamentals supporting increased activity in some of Willbros' end markets. The company's backlog was $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, up slightly from $2.2 billion at year-end 2011. The backlog has remained relatively flat over the past year. Its adjusted EBITDA margins were about 6% as of March 31, 2012. The cyclical nature of the company's end markets and thin margins can significantly erode operating results during a downturn. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." As of March 31, 2012, its ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was about 21%. Our adjusted debt calculation includes operating leases. Credit metrics have improved since the July 2010 acquisition of InfrastruX Group Inc. as the company has used free cash flow and the proceeds from asset sales to repay debt. Liquidity We view liquidity as "less than adequate." The company has limited headroom under the maximum total leverage ratio covenant in its bank credit agreement, which steps down to 3.25x as of Dec. 31, 2012. As of March 31, 2012, covenant-calculated total leverage was 2.8x. We project sources of funds should meet uses of funds in the next 12 months. We expect the company to generate neutral to modestly positive free operating cash flow in 2012. The company had about $49 million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter. As of March 31, 2012, Willbros had $59 million in outstanding borrowings and $38 million in letters of credit outstanding under its revolving credit facility which matures June 30, 2013. The $175 million revolver is available for letters of credit and has a $150 million sublimit for cash borrowings. As of March 31, 2012, Willbros was able to borrow up to $25 million under the revolver plus any borrowings used to make payments on the 6.5% senior convertible notes ($32 million due Dec. 15, 2012) and to make the $59 million payment for the 2.75% convertible notes last year. However, because the company achieved a covenant calculated maximum total leverage ratio of less than 3x for the quarter ended March 31, the company can now borrow up to $78 million under the revolver, provided that the pro forma maximum total leverage ratio including any additional borrowings does not exceed 3x. Additionally, the company's term loan, $140 million outstanding, matures June 30, 2014. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published after this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Willbros' operating performance does not continue to improve, increasing the likelihood that Willbros will breach its leverage covenant. We could also lower the rating if the company does not demonstrate a credible plan to refinance upcoming debt maturities. We could, on the other hand, revise the outlook to stable if operating performance continues to get better and the company improves its financial flexibility, including adequate headroom under its financial covenants, and appears to be on track to refinance its debt obligations. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch To From Willbros Group Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Willbros United States Holdings Inc. Senior secured B- B-/Watch Neg Recovery rating 3