UPDATE 1-Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report for 'Guidelines for Rating Tender Option Bonds'. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report titled 'Guidelines for Rating Tender Option Bonds' dated May 25, 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
June 8 BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it hired Goldman Sachs' Heather Brownlie as its U.S. head of fixed-income ETFs.