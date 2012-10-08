Overview
-- U.S. women's specialty apparel retailer Jill Holdings LLC amended
financial covenants under its existing term loan.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Jill to 'B-' from 'CCC'.
-- We are also raising the issue-level rating on subsidiary JJ Lease
Funding Corp.'s $120 million term loan B to 'B-' from 'CCC' and revising the
recovery rating to '3' from '4'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our concerns that performance over the
next year could be weak, thus pressuring liquidity and covenant cushions.
Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Quincy, Mass.-based, women's specialty apparel retailer Jill
Holdings LLC to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we revised our issue-level rating on subsidiary JJ Lease
Funding Corp.'s senior secured term loan B to 'B-' from 'CCC'. We also revised
the recovery rating on the loan to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) for noteholders
in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our revision of the company's liquidity profile to
"adequate" from "weak," based on its amended financial covenants. Jill has
made a $27.5 million partial paydown of its existing term loan B, using
proceeds from a new $30 million unsecured mezzanine term loan facility. As a
result, we have revised the recovery rating to '3' as the recovery prospects
for the term loan B have improved. The ratings on Jill reflect its
"vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile.
The company's vulnerable business profile incorporates competition from a
number of different retailers, including department stores, other specialty
retailers, and mass merchandisers. Jill is a smaller participant than many of
its direct competitors, in both store count and sales, which, in our opinion,
limits its ability to reach and retain customers more competitively. The
company's performance in 2011 was weak, and we remain concerned that prior
merchandising issues may resurface over the next year. However, we anticipate
sales to be modestly higher as the company adds new stores. In our view, a
reduction of promotional activities will benefit margins.
Additional factors in our forecast for 2013 include:
-- Revenue increases in the mid-single digits;
-- EBITDA margins to moderately increase due to sales leveraging and
lower promotional activity;
-- Modest positive free operating cash flow (FOCF); and
-- No financial support from Arcapita.
We view the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged,
characterized by high debt from its LBO by Arcapita in June 2011. Although,
Arcapita filed for Chapter 11 in March 2012, we continue to believe the filing
is unlikely to significantly affect Jill's operations. For fiscal 2013, we
anticipate that metrics will continue to improve gradually, if the company
does not have any additional merchandising missteps. We expect debt to EBITDA
to decrease to low-7.0x area, EBITDA coverage to remain flat, and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt will increase to about 15%. Total debt to EBITDA was
about 8.1x at July 31, 2012, and EBITDA interest coverage was about 1.2x. FFO
to total debt was approximately 18% during the same period.
Liquidity
We assess Jill's liquidity as adequate as we believe that cash sources are
likely to exceed uses over the next 12 months, even in the event of moderate,
unforeseen EBITDA declines. Sources of liquidity for the company include
excess cash, projected available borrowings under its $40 million revolving
credit facility, and FFO. Cash uses over the near term are its current portion
of long-term debt and estimated capital expenditures.
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows:
-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by
1.2x or more;
-- Sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to drop by
20%;
-- Sufficient covenant headroom for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15%
without the company breaching coverage tests; and
-- No meaningful near-term maturities and manageable term loan
amortizations.
Jill is required to meet amended financial covenants under its term facility,
including a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. We
anticipate Jill will maintain adequate covenant headroom on all covenants over
the next year.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Jill, to be
published after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our concerns that the company may not be able to
solve its merchandising issues over the next year. Performance could suffer as
a result, as future step-downs could put additional pressure on its liquidity.
We anticipate the credit ratios will remain reflective of a highly leveraged
financial risk profile over the next year.
We could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected performance results in
inadequate covenant headroom, pressuring the company's liquidity position. For
this to occur, there would be EBITDA deterioration such that financial
covenant cushion falls to less than 10%.
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company
consistently maintains adequate cushion under their financial covenants. This
will be predicated on if we believe the company will be able to maintain
covenant cushion over 20%.
