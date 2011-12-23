(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB' corporate credit rating to Australia-based ATCO Gas Australia LP (ATCO Gas). The outlook on the rating is stable. At the same time, we have assigned our 'BBB' ratings to ATCO Gas' A$450 million and A$250 million bank debt facilities.

"The 'BBB' corporate credit rating on ATCO Gas reflects the strength of the company's primary asset, WA Gas Networks (WAGN)--which is a regulated natural monopoly gas distribution business in the state of Western Australia (WA; AAA/Stable/A-1+) that benefits from predictable and regulated earnings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Choi. Partially offsetting this strength is our opinion of the company's high gearing level, exposure to gas demand risk, and evolving strategy on potential opportunities for unregulated income. On a reported basis, WAGN is likely to represent about 95% of ATCO Gas' earnings-before-interest-tax-depreciation and amortization, with the balance coming from unregulated activities of ATCO I-Tek.

ATCO Gas is wholly owned by Canadian Utilities Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1), a member of the ATCO Ltd. (A/Stable/--) group of companies. The parent company does not guarantee ATCO Gas' obligations, and ATCO Gas operates as a separate stand-alone business. We note that WAGN currently contributes relatively a small share of earnings to the ATCO group.

The stable rating outlook reflects the stability of the network business, our expectation that the unregulated revenues will remain non-material in the business, and the company's commitment to improve the financial profile. Further, we expect the tax obligations of ATCO Gas LP will continue to be isolated from any obligations or liabilities of the broader Australian ATCO group. The outlook factors in an expectation that the funds from operation (FFO)-to-interest and FFO-to-debt covers would move toward at least 2.4x and 10%-11% respectively in the medium term.